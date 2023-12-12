Glenbow Reimagined Receives $2.5 Million Gift from the Palmer Family Foundation

Rooftop pavilion to be named in recognition of the gift

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Glenbow is thrilled to announce that its fundraising campaign, Glenbow Reimagined, has received a $2.5 million gift from the Palmer Family Foundation towards the design and installation of the pavilion on Glenbow's rooftop terrace. The pavilion will be named in honour of the Palmer Family Foundation.



With an unwavering commitment to art and artists, community-building and downtown revitalization, the Palmer Family Foundation has enhanced arts and culture experiences in Calgary for decades.



"We feel this project is a perfect extension of the Palmer Family Foundation's philanthropy in Calgary," says Nicholas Bell, President & CEO, Glenbow. "The pavilion and rooftop terrace will be a public amenity for all to access and enjoy. We are so grateful to the Palmer Family Foundation for choosing to make this investment in Glenbow and in downtown Calgary."



"Once we saw the architectural design and ideas that Glenbow had for the Glenbow Reimagined project we wanted to be a part of it," says Valerie Seaman of the Palmer Family Foundation. "The idea of opening Glenbow up to downtown Calgary and drawing people into all its wonderful potential was very exciting."



Recently, Glenbow announced that internationally renowned artist Maya Lin will design the 13,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, including the all-season pavilion, in the museum's new home at the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture.



"We were inspired by the space and the potential ideas that Glenbow had for the pavilion," says Seaman. "We were very excited that Maya Lin would be designing the space. We all think very highly of her work and are very excited about the ideas that she has for the space."



With generous support from the Palmer Family Foundation, three levels of government, the Shaw Family Foundation and museum supporters, Glenbow has raised $171 million to date towards its $205 million goal. The funding the museum continues to seek will enable it to fulfill the Glenbow Reimagined vision. To learn more about the Glenbow Reimagined campaign and how you can be a part of it, please visit www.glenbow.org.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive, and gallery, Glenbow cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 works of art and historical belongings – from Canada and cultures around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum's 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary, committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture. Glenbow's main building is closed as it renovates to become the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture. While renovations are underway, visitors can experience exhibitions at the museum's satellite gallery, Glenbow at The Edison.

