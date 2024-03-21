Glenbow Reimagined Receives $1 Million Gift from the Fischer-Cuthbertson Family

Four art installations to be commissioned through the gift

CALGARY, AB, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Glenbow is elated to announce a $1 million gift from the Fischer-Cuthbertson family that will be designated toward commissioning four art installations as part of Glenbow Reimagined. The Fischer-Cuthbertson family will be recognized in connection with the installations when Glenbow reopens at the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture in 2026.

The Fischer-Cuthbertson family's contribution underscores their dedication to fostering diverse arts experiences and reflects their longtime engagement with Glenbow.

From left, Kate Fischer, Joanne Cuthbertson and Lindsay Fischer sit together on a bench at Glenbow at The Edison. (CNW Group/Glenbow)

"The Fischer-Cuthbertson family has been a part of Glenbow's growth and development for several decades," says Nicholas Bell, Glenbow President & CEO. "We are thrilled that their support will provide an inviting first impression when visitors walk through our doors, creating a sense of inclusion and wonder."

"Our family wanted to be a part of making people feel that they have been considered—that their comfort, interests and learning are at the heart of the reimagined Glenbow and the creation of Glenbow's exhibitions," says Joanne Cuthbertson. "Awe-inspiring works that immediately capture your attention seemed to our family to be in keeping with the kind of welcoming place Glenbow is striving to be for its communities."

The four art installations supported by the Fischer-Cuthbertson family's gift will be located throughout the first floor of the building. With these commissions, Glenbow is committed to supporting artists from Treaty 7, across Canada and around the world. Glenbow is very excited that this gift will enable the creation of new works at the museum.

"Glenbow is a public space, and public spaces should have high regard for the public," says Cuthbertson. "Arriving at Glenbow, you'll feel like you've come to a beautiful and welcoming place that says, 'you're important, and we've made this space for you.'"

With generous support from the Fischer-Cuthbertson family, three levels of government, the Shaw Family Foundation and museum supporters, Glenbow has raised $173 million to date toward its $205 million goal. The funding the museum continues to seek will enable it to fulfill the Glenbow Reimagined vision. To learn more about the Glenbow Reimagined campaign and how you can be a part of it, please visit www.glenbow.org.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive, and gallery, Glenbow cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 works of art and historical belongings – from Canada and cultures around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. Glenbow Reimagined is a project to renovate the museum's 50-year-old building and provide a vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary, committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of arts and culture. Glenbow's main building is closed as it renovates to become the JR Shaw Centre for Arts & Culture. While renovations are underway, visitors can experience exhibitions at the museum's satellite gallery, Glenbow at The Edison.

SOURCE Glenbow

For further information: Media Contact: Sam Brown, Manager, Communications & Marketing, 587-894-8419, [email protected]