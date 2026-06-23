Glass Conditioning: Consignaction Sets the Record Straight

MONTREAL, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction would like to set the record straight regarding the facts reported in the La Presse article "L'industrie du verre se dit flouée par Consignaction" (The glass industry claims it is being shortchanged by Consignaction) published this morning.

Background

The third phase of the modernization of the deposit-refund system will begin March 1 and lead to the recovery of a considerable volume of glass. In accordance with regulations issued by the Government of Quebec, a significant portion of this reclamation must be carried out locally.

For several months now, Consignaction has therefore been undertaking significant and rigorous efforts to analyze and compare possible solutions to meet this regulatory requirement -- particularly with regard to operational capabilities -- and identify the most viable and promising solution for supporting the circular economy.

"It goes without saying that in order to meet this major challenge, it is essential to have infrastructure with high operational and technical capabilities that can meet both user needs and government requirements," said Normand Bisson, President and CEO of Consignaction.

A 100% Quebec-Based Bottle-to-Bottle Supply Chain

It's worth noting that the expansion of the deposit-refund system to include glass beverage containers presents the perfect opportunity for Quebec to develop a strong, credible, environmentally friendly economic sector -- all without the need for public funding.

In fact, for glass to be remelted and reused into bottles -- rather than being used in recycling processes with lesser environmental value or, worse yet, ending up in landfills -- it must be decontaminated and sorted by colour (during conditioning) using specific techniques. This proven industrial process does not currently exist in Quebec, let alone on a large scale.

This conclusion was reached after field analyses aimed at evaluating and assessing the available options from both an operational and technological standpoint.

That is why Consignaction issued a request for proposals to specialized technology providers, who have developed solutions based on their own intellectual property.

Upcoming announcement

"We are determined to make every effort -- both financial and operational -- to ensure not only that we meet our regulatory obligations but also to make Quebec a leader in glass recovery by establishing a bottle-to-bottle recycling system. Our approach is thoughtful, thorough and respectful of existing stakeholders. It is also supported by producers who will invest in forward-looking technology that will strengthen Quebec's glass value chain," concluded Mr. Bisson.

Consignaction will confirm the solution, process and option chosen at the appropriate time.

About QBCRA/Consignaction

Since 2001, Consignaction programs have been promoting recycling among citizens and businesses. Consignaction is the official brand for promoting the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the general public and stakeholders.

The QBCRA is the designated management body for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information: www.consignaction.ca

SOURCES

Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Association québécoise de récupération des contenants de boissons (AQRCB)

Consignaction

Information: Elisabeth Larocque-de-Freitas, 514 652-6887, [email protected]