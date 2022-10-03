Since 2019, RBH has provided $375,000 to charities across the country to help them tackle social and environmental causes

TORONTO, Oct.3, 2022 /CNW/ - Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) announced that applications are now open until October 31st for the fourth annual Giving Back Grant Funding Program.

RBH encourages charities and non-profits focused on education, environmental sustainability, and community development to apply for a grant worth up to $25,000. The goal of this program is to support initiatives across Canada that address social and environmental barriers in order to create long-term value in the areas of education, environment, and community well-being.

"The Giving Back program is key in allowing our group to continue to increase tree canopy cover across Canada – a goal that our not-for-profit and RBH share. Through the Giving Back Program we have been able to plant trees in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, making Canada a cleaner and greener country," said an environmental non-profit grant recipient of the Giving Back Program from 2021.

Commitment to Sustainability

Sustainability is a core part of RBH's transformation from one of the country's largest cigarette makers to one that encourages smokers to quit or switch to better alternatives. The organization recognizes the importance of giving back to empower communities and individuals across the country to create a better future.

RBH continues to look for opportunities to drive positive change across Canada to create economic, social, and environmental value. Last year, the organization introduced an industry-leading Smoke-Free Recycling Program. Under the program, RBH is recycling or safely disposing of vaping devices, pods – including those from competitors – and accessories as well as heated tobacco devices.

Additionally, and in a continued effort to make a positive impact in communities across Canada, RBH organizes and supports local cleanup initiatives. To date, with the national cleanup program, close to 1-million volunteers have participated and, collectively, invested about 10.5 million hours in cleanup projects. The program has positively impacted local communities in every province with more than 2.2 million kilograms of litter cleaned up as well as nearly 800,000 cigarette butts collected and recycled – one of the most littered items in Canada.

For charities and not-for-profits interested in applying for the program, please click here. Applications will close on October 31, 2022 and successful candidates will be notified by the end of January 2023.

To learn more about RBH's commitment towards driving positive change, visit: https://www.rbhinc.ca/home/how-we-give-back

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. RBH is a certified Top Employer 2020 in Canada for excellence in employee conditions. For more information visit our website .

