Give a gift and support the MAC

For the first time ever, the Fondation du MAC is offering this year an opportunity to purchase two unique works through a partnership with two renowned Québec artists, Geneviève Cadieux and Chih-Chien Wang. Each of the photographic works, available as 25 limited edition prints, was created especially for the Fondation du MAC's I Support Local Art campaign. All funds raised through the sale directly support the campaign objective of doubling the MAC's annual acquisition budget, which this year is dedicated entirely to acquiring works by active, established artists in this province.

MACarte: Give an MAC membership

The MAC is currently offering a four-year membership for $80—an exceptional rate. Giving a MAC membership as a gift is a concrete action that supports the MAC while offering friends and family four years of inspiring discoveries and encounters with artists from here and abroad in an ever evolving physical and digital museum. MAC members have free, privileged and unlimited access to all programming.

Acknowledgements

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal is a provincially owned corporation funded by the ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec. It receives additional funding from the Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts.

Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal makes today's art a vital part of Montréal and Québec life. For more than fifty years, this vibrant museum has brought together local and international artists, their works and an ever-growing public. It is also a place of discovery, offering visitors experiences that are continually changing and new, and often unexpected and stirring. The MAC presents temporary exhibitions devoted to outstanding and relevant current artists who provide their own particular insight into our society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the museum's extensive collection. These may feature any and every form of expression: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, ephemeral pieces, and more. In addition to its wide range of educational activities familiarizing the general public with contemporary art, the MAC organizes unique artistic performances and festive events. It is a window onto a myriad of avant-garde expressions that extend the reach of art throughout the city and beyond. macm.org/en/

