GIULIO BONIFACIO JOINS EARTHWORKS' BOARD

TSX-V: EWK

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company"), is very pleased to announce the appointment of Giulio Bonifacio as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Bonifacio has over 35 years of experience in senior executive roles in the mining industry in both the base and precious metals sector. Mr. Bonifacio was the Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nevada Copper from 2005 until his retirement in February 2018. Mr. Bonifacio led and directed every stage of advancement of Nevada Copper's Pumpkin Hollow copper mine from exploration, development, permitting and construction. Mr. Bonifacio is a Chartered Professional Accountant with considerable experience and knowledge of operations, capital markets and project finance while raising significant amounts of capital for projects of merit.

Mr. Bonifacio has held previous senior executive roles with Getty Resources Limited, Total Energold Corp., an energy and gold producer, and Vengold Inc., gold producer prior to founding Nevada Copper in 2005. Mr. Bonifacio was formerly President, Chief Executive Officer and Non-Executive Chair of Faraday Copper Corp. from May 2018 until April 2022. Mr. Bonifacio is currently the Executive Chair of Alta Copper Corp. and Non-Executive Chair of Nevgold Corp.

The Company announced in its News Release dated October 5, 2023, that Mr. Bonifacio had joined the Company as a strategic advisor. Mr. Bonifacio was formerly a director of the Company from 2002 until 2013.

Mr. David Atkinson, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "Giulio brings unique insight and experience that will prove invaluable to the Company and Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. as we move toward the next stage of the development of Cortina's California Waste Management project."

