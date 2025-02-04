EARTHWORKS RECEIVES GOVERNMENT'S ANSWER TO LEASE COMPLAINT

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company"), has received an Answer to the Complaint, filed by the Company's U.S. attorneys in the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of California on October 31, 2024, which challenged the Order of the U.S. Department of the Interior's, Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA), canceling the federally approved lease between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM) and the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria, California.

The Answer was filed in accordance with the U.S. Federal Rules of Civil Procedure 60 days after the U.S. Attorney's office received service of the Complaint.

Management is pleased that the Answer has been filed and looks forward to the litigation process proceeding towards successful resolution.

