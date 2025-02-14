EARTHWORKS UPDATE ON CORTINA LEASE

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, February 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company"), reports that the Company's U.S. attorneys will be proceeding with their next steps in the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of California action, challenging the Order of the U.S. Department of the Interior's, Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA), purporting to cancel the federally approved lease between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM) and the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria, California.

With the government's Answer now filed, in accordance with the U.S. Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the parties will meet and confer to agree on a briefing schedule. Based on the agreed upon schedule, the Government will lodge an administrative record. CIWM will then, based on the schedule, file a motion for summary judgement, and the government would oppose and file its own cross-motion for summary judgement. The court will decide the merits of the case based on those cross-motions for summary judgement.

Management is proceeding assertively, and we are looking forward to achieving successful resolution. We are now also looking for additional new opportunities that the model at Cortina offers. Cortina is intended to be the blueprint for future opportunities in the waste handling and recycling space and the Company will continue to pursue future developments on both tribal and private land with the highest standards in the industry.

Forward Looking Statements:

The news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively 'forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objective assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or CIWM to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties Statement" attached to this news release. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. The Company will update these forward-looking statement and Risks and Uncertainties as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.

For further information, contact: Earthworks Industries Inc., 604-669-3143