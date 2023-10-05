GIULIO BONIFACIO JOINS EARTHWORKS AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

TSX-V: EWK

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. ("Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Giulio Bonifacio as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Mr. Bonifacio brings a wealth of experience in executive leadership in capital markets and was formerly a director of Earthworks from 2002 to 2013.

Mr. David Atkinson, CEO of Earthworks commented "Giulio brings unique insight and experience that will prove invaluable to Earthworks and Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc., as we now move to the next stage of development and value creation. I am delighted to have him join us."

Mr. Giulio Bonifacio commented "I have followed the development of the Cortina project closely for several years and I have been extremely pleased with the significant progress made to date. I look forward to re-joining Earthworks as an advisor and taking on an active role to assist the Company as we move to the next stage of its development. The demand for projects of merit that service integrated waste handling including material recovery, composting, contaminated soil and landfill operations are without question, all of which will prove to be the most exciting phase for the Company."

Mr. Bonifacio has over 30 years of experience in senior executive roles in the mining industry in both the base and precious metals sector. Mr. Bonifacio was the Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nevada Copper from 2005 until his retirement in February 2018. Mr. Bonifacio led and directed every stage of advancement of the Pumpkin Hollow copper mine from exploration, development, permitting and construction.

Mr. Bonifacio is a Chartered Professional Accountant with considerable experience and knowledge of operations, capital markets and project finance while raising significant amounts of capital for projects of merit by way of project debt and equity. During his 12 years at Nevada Copper Mr. Bonifacio successfully permitted both the underground and open pit operations at Pumpkin Hollow, which is the only permitted copper project of scale in the United States in the past 25 years.

Mr. Bonifacio has held previous senior executive roles with Getty Resources Limited, TOTAL, an energy and gold producer and Vengold Inc., gold producer prior to founding Nevada Copper in 2005. Mr. Bonifacio was formerly President, Chief Executive Officer and Non-Executive Chair of Faraday Copper Corp. from May 2018 until April 2022 and is currently Executive Chair of Alta Copper Corp. and Non-Executive Chair of Nevgold Corp.

