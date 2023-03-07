Girls Leading the Way: Next Generation of Women Trailblazers Redefining Leadership

Plan International Canada is taking action this International Women's Day to bridge the persistent leadership gap through its Girls Belong Here program

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - To mark International Women's Day and throughout March 2023, more than 30 young women will be stepping into the shoes of CEOs, HR directors and other leaders in Plan International Canada's newly expanded Girls Belong Here youth leadership program. Through this program, girls and young women will gain first-hand experience with leadership roles, develop invaluable skills, expand their professional networks and reinforce their right to equal opportunity in all industries.

"Girls everywhere continue to be undervalued, undermined and underestimated. But they are a force to be reckoned with when given the opportunity and platform to express themselves and bring their ideas forward," says Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO of Plan International Canada. "Young women who are supported with the tools and networks needed to succeed become the architects of a more equitable and just world."

Despite progress, the global gender gap in leadership remains pervasive. Women continue to be underrepresented in leadership roles, especially in industries where they face multiple barriers such as income, race and age. This disparity affects women and girls and has far-reaching consequences for society. To help close the gender gap, Plan International Canada's ambitious new five-year "All Girls Standing Strong" strategy aims to improve the lives of 30 million children, half of whom will be girls.

"Young women are powerful and are breaking down barriers to create a more inclusive world," says Tracey, a Girls Belong Here youth ambassador. "We are unstoppable and belong at all levels of leadership in society, politics and sports to make meaningful change happen."

Plan International Canada encourages all Canadians to join the movement toward girls' equal representation this International Women's Day by taking action to break down barriers and support young women's leadership.

Visit plancanada.ca/InternationalWomensDay to learn more about Girls Belong Here and other ways to champion girls' leadership opportunities.

Throughout March 2023, join a series of gaming live streams to raise funds and drive girls' empowerment through the Game for Girls' Equality initiative.

Help lay the foundation for a brighter and more inclusive world for girls and young women by purchasing a Gift of Hope, which will support access to education, health and protection.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. Plan International has been building powerful partnerships for children for more than 85 years and is active in more than 80 countries. We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind or not equally valued. We're determined optimists, and we will continue to persevere until we are all equal.

