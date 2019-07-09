Ginette Maillé joins iA Financial Group's Boards of Directors

QUEBEC CITY, July 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group announced today the appointment of Ginette Maillé as a director of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

Ginette Maillé has extensive experience in the financial field. Since 2017, she has been Vice-President, Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer at Aéroports de Montréal. Over the past 14 years, she has held senior management finance and accounting positions at Yellow Pages Ltd. Ms. Maillé holds the designation of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA). She will be a member of the audit committee.

Chaired by Jacques Martin, the two board of directors, whose composition is the same, now have 12 members, 11 of whom are independent directors. In addition, women make up 42% of the boards' membership.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a trademark and business name of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: marie-annick.bonneau@ia.ca; Public Relations: Pierre Picard, Office: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: pierre.picard@ia.ca

