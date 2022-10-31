MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc. (Gilead Canada) announced today that Christophe Griolet joined the organization as Vice President and General Manager. In his new role, Griolet will be responsible for leading the commercial organization for Gilead Canada, with a focus on local growth strategies and person-centered approaches.

Christophe Griolet is an accomplished commercial leader who brings a significant in-market experience of more than 20 years, with an ability to build community and make a positive impact in the lives of patients across our therapeutic areas.

Prior to joining Gilead Canada, Griolet was the General Manager for Gilead Switzerland where he was accountable for all local strategies, as well as the development and implementation of commercial programs. Griolet joined Gilead Sciences in April 2003. Since that time, he has held numerous roles with increasing seniority in both the UK and France. He has led successful sales and commercial initiatives in the areas of virology, oncology, and hematology, while fostering strong cross-functional, customer-centric approaches focussed on an inclusive, open, and caring workplace environment.

"I'm delighted to be joining our Canadian team at this particular time as we continue, in partnership with the communities we serve, to address some of the world's most challenging unmet medical needs," Griolet said. "This is an unprecedented time for the Canadian health care community, and I intend to listen and learn. I want to work with our key partners, patients and health care professionals, to build solutions, programs and partnerships that can survive and thrive over the long term to promote the health and quality of life of patients.

Griolet holds a degree of Pharmacy Doctor and a Master of Biotechnology from the University of Montpellier, France; a Master's degree in Health Law of the University of Paris XI and an MBA from the ESSEC Business School in Paris, France. He has relocated to Canada with his family, where he will be based at Gilead Canada's head office in Mississauga, Ontario.

About Gilead Sciences Canada

Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc. (Gilead Canada) is the Canadian affiliate of Gilead Sciences, Inc. and was established in Ontario, in 2006. With 21 marketed products, we work in the therapeutic areas of HIV, liver disease, oncology, inflammatory diseases and respiratory diseases supporting full-scale commercial, medical, regulatory, finance and legal operations for both Gilead Sciences and Kite, a Gilead Company, in Canada. We have endeavored to support Canada's goal of creating a vibrant life sciences sector, investing significantly across our operations. Gilead has approximately 500 employees across Canada, supporting our pharmaceutical business that provides Canadians with access to our medications and the global development of new, innovative therapies at our research and process manufacturing facility in Edmonton, Alberta.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

