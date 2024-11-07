Bringing Over Two Decades of Industry Expertise to Expand Access and Strengthen Partnerships Across Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc. (Gilead Canada) announced today that Paul Petrelli joined the organization as Vice President and General Manager. In his new role, Petrelli will be responsible for leading the commercial organization for Gilead Canada, with a focus on expanding access to Gilead's therapies, driving sustainable growth and building an inclusive and collaborative employee culture.

PAUL PETRELLI, VICE PRESIDENT & GENERAL MANAGER IN CANADA (CNW Group/Gilead Sciences Canada)

Petrelli is a respected leader in the Canadian biotech industry with a proven track record of commercial excellence, a focus on supporting high performing culture and people development, and experience leading teams in diverse markets including in Canada, Europe, and the US. He brings 20+ years of expertise across nearly every aspect of the pharmaceutical sector, including product lifecycle management and a deep understanding of sales, marketing, market access, medical, government relations, regulatory and more.

Prior to joining Gilead Canada, Paul most recently led Jazz Pharmaceuticals, where he built their Canadian organization over the past 7 years. His prior commercial experience also includes increasingly senior commercial roles at GSK, AstraZeneca and Biogen.

"It's a privilege to join an organization that's been at the forefront of groundbreaking scientific and societal progress, with a strong legacy in transforming lives through innovations in viral hepatitis, and HIV," said Petrelli. "Partnerships continue to be a key focus for me and for Gilead Canada. We share the same priorities of our community, medical, academic and government partners, and I'm excited to deepen our relationships to make meaningful impact for Canadians across all our therapeutic areas."

Petrelli is based at Gilead Canada's head office in Mississauga, Ontario.

About Gilead Sciences Canada

Gilead Sciences Canada, Inc. (Gilead Canada) is the Canadian affiliate of Gilead Sciences, Inc. and was established in Ontario, in 2006. With 21 marketed products, we work in the therapeutic areas of HIV, liver disease, oncology, inflammatory diseases and respiratory diseases supporting full-scale commercial, medical, regulatory, finance and legal operations for both Gilead Sciences and Kite, a Gilead Company, in Canada. We have endeavored to support Canada's goal of creating a vibrant life sciences sector, investing significantly across our operations. Gilead has approximately 500 employees across Canada, supporting our pharmaceutical business that provides Canadians with access to our medications and the global development of new, innovative therapies at our research and process manufacturing facility in Edmonton, Alberta.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer, and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

