Giant Tiger Signs on as the Official Parasport Partner for Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games

The Games will bring together more than 2,000 youth athletes from across the province to compete in 22 sports and parasports

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited is proud to announce it is the official Parasport Partner for the Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games, taking place in Renfrew County over the first two weekends of February 2023.

Building on its rich history of giving back to the Canadian communities it calls home, Giant Tiger is excited to support the more than 2,000 athletes, 1,000 sporting staff and nearly 5,000 visitors who will be travelling to Renfrew County to participate.

The event is taking place February 2-5 and February 9-12.

The Ontario Winter Games has been held bi-annually since 1970 and represent the largest multi-sport event for youth in the province. This year's Games consist of 22 sports taking place at venues throughout the County and into Ottawa, including three parasports: sledge hockey, para-alpine and para-cross country skiing.

Giant Tiger's sponsorship was proudly initiated and driven by the work of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee and Employee Resource Groups (ERG), focused on accessibility. Giant Tiger's ERGs are voluntary, employee-led groups – each of which acts as an integral part of Giant Tiger's corporate strategy to drive meaningful change in the areas of DEI.

"Giant Tiger believes in a people-centric, grassroots approach to DEI, where all employees feel open and encouraged to share their voice and participate in the strengthening and bettering of our organization," says Christine Penhale, chair of Giant Tiger's ERG focused on accessibility. "What is so special about this sponsorship is that it was started and led by our own DEI Employee Resource Group, which has a mandate of accessibility. We believe this sponsorship represents an opportunity to celebrate not just the Winter Games, but also the difference OUR PEOPLE are making locally as a part of Giant Tiger's broader commitment to breaking down barriers within the communities we call home."

Bringing together Ontario's top youth athletes, the Winter Games will be an opportunity to see the next generation of Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes compete.

The Ontario Winter Games are also thrilled about this partnership.

"We are excited that Giant Tiger has joined us as a Parasport Partner of the Ontario Winter Games," says Cindy Burwell, Games Manager for the Renfrew County 2023. "It's fantastic to have para-athletes competing at these Games. The support from Giant Tiger helps us to ensure that all athletes have an amazing experience."

To learn more about the Ontario Winter Games visit: https://renfrewcounty2023.ca/

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

About Ontario's Winter Games:

The Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games, taking place February 2-5 and February 9-12, will feature 2,000 athletes and an additional 1,000 coaches, managers and support staff competing in 22 sports at venues in communities across Renfrew County. We want to showcase Renfrew County to visitors from across Ontario and ensure all participants in the Games have a high quality, memorable experience. Our goals are to celebrate as the Renfrew County community, generate community pride and spirit and inspire and motivate local youth to get involved in sport. #OWG2023 #RenfrewCounty2023 #RenfrewCounty

