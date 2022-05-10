Giant Tiger's Paul Wood named 2022 Distinguished Retailer of the Year by Retail Council of Canada

Paul Wood emblemizes Giant Tiger's long history of supporting Canadians and communities across Canada

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger's President and CEO, Paul Wood, has been named 2022 Distinguished Canadian Retailer of the Year by Retail Council of Canada (RCC).

Paul Wood, President and CEO of Giant Tiger named 2022 Distinguished Retail of the Year by Retail Council of Canada (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada) Retail Council of Canada Excellence in Retailing Awards logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

The Distinguished Canadian Retailer of the Year Award recognizes a retail leader that has led their company to outstanding business success and innovation, and, who has consistently demonstrated community commitment and support. The recipient is a role model because of their exceptional leadership within the corporation, in the retail industry in Canada, and in the community at large, through personal and/or corporate philanthropic activities.

Mr. Wood's extensive knowledge of the Giant Tiger business, customer-centric approach, and deep passion for the company's core values of supporting Canadians and communities make him the ideal person for this prestigious retail award.

"RCC is excited to recognize Paul Wood for his continued success in an ever-changing retail sector. His leadership at Giant Tiger has been outstanding in helping the organization grow roots in communities across Canada. Giant Tiger has achieved continued success by working to help Canadians make every hard-earned dollar work even harder," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada.

"Throughout the last 61 years, Giant Tiger has been fiercely committed to our communities, and making a positive impact on our neighbours, our friends, and our families. From our relationships with local charities, to our corporate partnerships with national organizations, Giant Tiger has always championed doing good for the greatest number of people," said Paul Wood, President and CEO of Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "This, paired with our core purpose of making it easy and fun for all Canadians to shop smart, and save smart every day, will continue to drive our business forward for many years to come. I am honoured to be recognized for doing what we value most at Giant Tiger."

Giant Tiger joins an impressive list of past recipients from across Canada that includes: The Home Depot Canada, London Drugs Limited, Groupe Dynamite, Leon's Furniture, Harry Rosen, Canadian Tire, Aritzia, Indigo Books & Music, Staples Canada, Costco Wholesale Canada, La Senza, and most recently, Best Buy Canada.

The Distinguished Retailer of the Year Award will be presented to Mr. Wood at RCC's Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 31, 2022 at the Toronto Congress Centre, from 6:00pm to 8:30pm ET. For more information visit: https://retailawards.ca/register-now/.

The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will close the first day of Canada's biggest retail event of the year, RCC STORE 22, which will feature more than 75 speakers and attract more than 2,000 retail leaders from across North America.

Media are invited to attend.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in-store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in total compensation. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $433B in 2021. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org .

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

For further information: Branka Stavric, Senior Director of Marketing and Communication, Retail Council of Canada, [email protected]