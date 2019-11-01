Giant Tiger roars into Windsor, ON!

The grand opening will be a fun-filled day with plenty of free activities for customers of all ages, including free face-painting, promotional and gift card giveaways and, of course, a visit from Friendly, the Giant Tiger. There will also be Giant Value product sampling for all to enjoy.

As a community proud retailer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Joanne Narsa will be making a charitable donation to support the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society and the store will be hosting a food drive in partnership with the Downtown Mission of Windsor.

WHAT: Giant Tiger Windsor grand opening

WHERE: 3051 Legacy Park Drive

WHEN: Saturday, November 2nd, 2019

7:30 a.m.: Speeches, ribbon-cutting

8 a.m.: Giant Tiger Windsor officially opens

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Food Drive for the Downtown Mission of Windsor

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Giant Value food sampling



About Windsor's new Giant Tiger:

17,558 square feet

Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs over 8,500 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud

