Giant Tiger Roars into Vaughan, Ont.

– Visit the new store on Saturday, Dec. 2 for the Grand Opening Customer Event featuring gift cards, delicious giveaways, balloon artistry, and photos with Santa Claus. –

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today that it has officially opened a new store at 67 Colossus Drive in Vaughan, Ont. As the leading Canadian discount retailer, Giant Tiger is dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities it serves by fostering a culture of affordability and helping customers shop with confidence knowing they are always getting a great price, either in store or online at GiantTiger.com.

Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today that it has officially opened a new store at 67 Colossus Drive in Vaughan, Ont. Visit the new store on Saturday, Dec. 2 for the Grand Opening Customer Event featuring gift cards, delicious giveaways, balloon artistry, and photos with Santa Claus. (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

Visit the new 18,875 square foot store on Saturday, Dec. 2, as the celebration continues at the Grand Opening Customer Event, with gift cards for the first 100 customers, festive Giant Tiger Marché giveaways, a balloon artist, and a visit from Friendly, the Giant Tiger. Embracing the festive spirit, the event also offers a chance for customers to capture the magic of the season with photos with Santa Claus from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., creating cherished memories while celebrating the opening of the new Giant Tiger location.

"We are thrilled to open our doors and introduce the community to the newest Giant Tiger store and a shopping experience that our customers love," said store manager Simone Mathews. "As you check off your holiday list, we're here to offer quality products for your home and family, all with the satisfaction of low, budget-friendly prices. Whether it's everyday essentials, trendy family clothing, or home decor, Giant Tiger's low prices make it easy to create holiday magic for your family without sacrificing your budget."

WHAT: Grand Opening Customer Event WHERE: Giant Tiger Vaughan, Ont., 67 Colossus Drive (Unit D10) WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2 8 a.m. – the celebration begins with gift card for the first 100 customers, festive Giant Tiger Marché giveaways, and much more.

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – photos with Santa Claus

About Vaughan's new Giant Tiger:

18,875 square feet

The hours of operation are Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



As a community proud retailer dedicated to supporting the diverse communities it calls home, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Simone Mathews made a charitable donation on behalf of Giant Tiger to support Hats On For Awareness, a registered charity dedicated to raising awareness and funds to further the reach of mental health programs to enhance the lives of those living with and affected by mental illness and addictions. In the coming weeks, the store will raise money to support the Vaughan Food Bank.

For more information regarding the grand opening plans, visit the store's Facebook page at Facebook.com/GiantTiger.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. #GTCommunityProud #GiantTiger

Join the conversation and keep up to date on all Giant Tiger news:

Like us on Facebook: Giant Tiger

Follow us on Instagram: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on TikTok: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on X: @GTBoutique

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: Giant Tiger Store

SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited

For further information: Media inquiries, please contact: Jessica Charbonneau, Manager, External Communications, Giant Tiger Stores Limited, [email protected]