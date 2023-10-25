Giant Tiger Roars into Saint John, NB

– Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for Canadians to shop smart and save every day –

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official grand opening of its second location in Saint John, NB., on Saturday, Nov. 4. As the leading Canadian discount retailer, Giant Tiger is dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities it serves by helping customers shop with confidence knowing they are always getting a great price, either in store or online at GiantTiger.com.

Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official grand opening of its second location in Saint John, NB., on Saturday, Nov. 4. (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

The new 16,675 square foot Giant Tiger is located at 88 Consumers Drive, Saint John, NB. The grand opening will include some delicious Giant Tiger Marché giveaways, a gift card to the first 100 customers, a visit from Friendly, the Giant Tiger, and much more.

"We're thrilled to open our doors and introduce the community to our newest Giant Tiger store," said store owner Owen Perkins. "As the holiday season kicks off, we're excited to share our latest offerings, including Giant Tiger Marché, Giant Tiger's exclusive private label that brings higher-quality items across food, household goods, and personal care categories. From everyday essentials and on trend family clothing to budget-friendly home décor, Giant Tiger's low prices will help you create holiday magic without breaking the bank."

WHAT: Giant Tiger Saint John, NB. Grand Opening!

WHERE: 88 Consumers Drive

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 4

7:30 a.m. – Grand opening ceremony with remarks from store owner Owen Perkins and a ribbon cutting.

8 a.m. – Giant Tiger officially opens!

About London's new Giant Tiger:

16,675 square feet

The hours of operation are Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



As a community proud retailer dedicated to supporting the diverse communities it calls home, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store owner Owen Perkins will be making a charitable donation on behalf of Giant Tiger to support Read Saint John, a non-profit organization that provides free and confidential one-on-one tutoring to adults in the Greater Saint John area.

For more information regarding the grand opening plans, visit the store's Facebook page at Facebook.com/GiantTiger.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. #GTCommunityProud #GiantTiger

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Jessica Charbonneau, Manager, External Communications, Giant Tiger Stores Limited, [email protected]