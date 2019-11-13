Giant Tiger Customers Continue to "See Themselves Saving"

"We are well on our journey to being Canada's favourite discount retailer," explains Cindy-Lynn Steele, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Marketing, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "Saving money on the items your family needs and wants should be fun and stress-free, especially during the holidays, and Giant Tiger can make that happen, even for the most challenged shopper."

This integrated marketing campaign can be seen across all channels. The theme and treatment is matched through all creative from the flyer to in-store signage and across all digital mediums with the central hub of the campaign resting on the 30-second commercial spots. These new ads showcase a range of witty and totally relatable Christmas characters making the most of the holiday season thanks to Giant Tiger.

In addition, Giant Tiger is doing something new and engaging; allowing customers and followers to share humorous GIFs as Christmas memes that were created from outtakes of the commercial. "What a fun and cost-effective way to extend the creative from the commercial with shareable meme GIFs to give people to express their own unique Christmas characters on social media. The holidays are the perfect time to celebrate the zany and enthusiastic kid in all of us," explains Steele. "We are looking forward to seeing the campaign further engage our current and future customers in new ways that brings them a little closer to who we are as a fun and caring Canadian brand."

To further involve audiences, an interactive online contest will run from November 13- December 17. Participants can visit gianttiger.com and enter to "flip and win" up to $2,500 in Giant Tiger gift cards.

About Giant Tiger

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs approximately 9,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community.

