OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - To celebrate women and gender-diverse people this International Women's Day, Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today a new collaboration with the Canadian Women's Foundation to create an exclusive "Fierce Like Tigers" t-shirt and sweater. The custom shirts are available online now at GiantTiger.com and in select Giant Tiger stores on Wednesday, March 1.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go directly to the Canadian Women's Foundation to help spread awareness and raise funds to support programs for girls and gender-diverse young people. These programs help young people build emotional and physical well-being, connection, belonging, confidence, and leadership.

"At Giant Tiger, we believe in gender equality and supporting the incredible women employed in our stores and support divisions and in every community across the country," said Alison Scarlett, Head of Public Relations and Communications and Co-Chair of DE&I at Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation to create these one-of-a-kind shirts and provide another tangible way that Giant Tiger stores and customers can help drive change in the communities we call home."

"Girls are Fierce like Tigers" is the powerful message that was featured in a Canadian Women's Foundation campaign, which set out to replace negative advertising messages directed at girls with words of positivity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Giant Tiger to bring the 'Fierce Like Tigers' message to life in this shirt collection," said Paulette Senior, President and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "It's a powerful testament to the energy Giant Tiger brings to empowering women and gender-diverse people across Canada. We are so grateful for their ongoing support and their impact on communities across the country."

Since 2017, Giant Tiger has donated over $315,000 to the Canadian Women's Foundation to support the Girls' Fund, and their Got Your Back Campaign to directly help improve and benefit the lives of girls and gender-diverse young people across the country.

For more information on the Canadian Women's Foundation and the custom-designed shirts, please visit gianttiger.com/collections/event-international-womens-day

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at GiantTiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

About the Canadian Women's Foundation:

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, we work to achieve systemic change. We support women, girls, and gender-diverse people to move out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership. Since 1991, our generous donors and supporters have contributed more than $185 million to fund over 3,000 life-transforming programs throughout Canada.

To learn more, visit www.canadianwomen.org.

