Ghost Forest Author Pik-Shuen Fung Wins the 2022 Amazon Canada First Novel Award

Caitlin Mah Wins the Youth Short Story Category for "Mei-Ying, the Heavens Are Crying"

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada and The Walrus have announced that Pik-Shuen Fung, author of Ghost Forest (Strange Light), is the winner of the 2022 Amazon Canada First Novel Award. Fung was announced as the winner during the in-person ceremony this evening at The Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto, where she also took home the $60,000 cash prize that is awarded to the winner by Amazon Canada.

"How do you grieve if your family doesn't talk about feelings?"

This is the question the unnamed protagonist of Ghost Forest considers after her father dies. One of many Hong Kong "astronaut" fathers, he stays in the region to work while the rest of the family immigrates to Canada before the 1997 handover, when the British returned sovereignty over Hong Kong to China. As she revisits memories of her father through the years, she struggles with unresolved questions and misunderstandings. Turning to her mother and grandmother for answers, she discovers her own life refracted brightly in theirs.

Fung's book was chosen from a shortlist of six works that also included the following novels:

Each shortlisted novelist received a $6,000 cash prize from Amazon Canada. All of the books (including the winning novel) are available in print and Kindle editions on amazon.ca . Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead, Probably Ruby, All the Quiet Places, and We, Jane are also currently available as audiobooks through audible.ca .

Caitlin Mah Wins the Youth Short Story Category

Now in its fifth year, the Youth Short Story category celebrates authors between the ages of thirteen and seventeen who have written a short story under 3,000 words. Seventeen-year-old Mah was chosen as the winner by the First Novel Award's panel of judges. The prize for her winning short story, "Mei-Ying, the Heavens Are Crying," is $5,000 and a virtual mentorship workshop with the editors of The Walrus. Her story will be published on thewalrus.ca later this year.

"I talk to thousands of children each year, across North America, and I talk to them about the importance of stories. I tell them how important it is to tell their stories, because we need their truths, both today and tomorrow. In all the incredible submissions, I felt so much hope. There was talent and passion and truth in every piece, and it was not only an honour to read them, but it was also an exciting glimpse into the future and what's in store. We are in good hands," said David A. Robertson, the 2022 Youth Short Story category judge.

For more information about the finalists and the Amazon Canada First Novel Award, visit amazon.ca/firstnovelaward or thewalrus.ca/amazon-first-novel-award .

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews .

About The Walrus

The Walrus provokes new thinking and sparks conversation on matters vital to Canadians. As a registered charity, we publish independent, fact-based journalism in The Walrus and at thewalrus.ca ; we produce national, ideas-focused events, including our flagship series The Walrus Talks; and we train emerging professionals in publishing and nonprofit management.

The Walrus is invested in the idea that a healthy society relies on informed citizens.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: For more information, or to book an interview, please contact [email protected]; For further information, please contact [email protected]