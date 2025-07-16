GETTY COPPER INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC REVIEW

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to provide an update on its strategic review announced June 6, 2025. The Company has received two detailed proposals from separate parties involving potential significant financing for development of its mineral properties. The Company has not yet committed to either proposal. The Company is seeking additional information and reviewing the proposals with its advisors with the objective of choosing the one which best meets the company objectives of assuring continued development of the mineral properties and maximizing shareholder value. Once a decision has been made the company will make a further announcement.

The Company cautions readers that there is no assurance the strategic review will result in a transaction or, if a transaction takes place, of the terms or timing of such a transaction.

