GETTY COPPER INC. ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT OF MINCAP

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) announces, further to its news release of June 6, 2025, that it has engaged MINCAP Merchant Partners Inc. ("MINCAP") as Financial Advisor, with respect to its review of strategic alternatives. MINCAP will assist the company in analyzing potential transactions and provide a fairness opinion, if required by the Company, with respect to any selected transaction to be submitted for shareholder and /or regulatory approval.

Mincap Merchant Partners is a Canadian based firm specializing in strategic advisory and merchant banking services tailored to the global mining and natural resources sector.

Forward looking Statements:

The foregoing announcement contains forward looking statements. These kind of statements are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance they will occur. In particular, no agreement has been reached with any party regarding a significant involvement in the Company. Even if such an agreement were reached, its completion would be subject to significant risks including the possibility that any necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals would not be obtained, or that any required financing would not be available. Readers are cautioned to consider these risks when evaluating this information.

