GETTY COPPER INC. ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) announces that it has initiated a strategic review process to evaluate a range of alternatives to advance its mineral properties and enhance shareholder value. Alternatives that may be considered include transactions that would result in a change of control of the Company, or the creation of a new control person or persons. Concurrently with this process, the Company will continue to advance existing discussions with a third party regarding a potential transaction.

Tom MacNeill, the Company's CEO, said "The objective of this strategic review process is to explore options that will unlock the potential of the Company's properties, leverage increases in commodity prices and provide a platform for continued growth and success. Adverse market sentiment in the sector generally, has seen junior resource companies with excellent economic assets become extremely undervalued. This process creates an opportunity for larger resource players with access to capital and other resources to seek transactions that unlock value to the benefit of all shareholders".

It is the Company's current intention not to disclose developments with respect to the strategic review, including existing discussions, until the Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise determines that disclosure is necessary or appropriate. The Company cautions that there are no assurances or guarantees that the strategic review will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, the terms or timing of such a transaction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

The foregoing announcement contains forward looking statements. These kind of statements are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance they will occur. In particular, no agreement has been reached with any party regarding a transaction. Even if such an agreement were reached, its completion would be subject to significant risks including the possibility that any necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals would not be obtained, or that any required financing would not be available. Readers are cautioned to consider these risks when evaluating this information.

