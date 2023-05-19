GETTY COPPER INC. ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTORS

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Lepinski, a businessman, and Tom MacNeill to its board of directors.

Mr. MacNeill brings considerable experience to the Company. Mr. MacNeill is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan (Economics) and is a Charted Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified General Accountant (CGA). Mr. MacNeill has also completed the Canadian Securities course (with Honors) in 1987. Mr. MacNeill's 35 years of experience encompass all aspects of exploration, project development and finance. Notable corporate development achievements in the sector include the early-stage financing/development of Athabasca Potash Inc. (all cash sale to BHP Billiton Canada Inc.), Rallymont Energy Inc. (all cash sale to Husky Energy Inc.), Copper Canyon Resources Ltd. (acquired by NovaGold Resources Ltd.) and Prairie Hunter Energy Corp. (acquired by Renegade Petroleum Ltd.).

Mr. MacNeill's work history includes positions as an investment advisor with a major Canadian firm, a management accountant within the mining industry, the Chief Financial Officer of a Canadian trust corporation as well as extensive resource portfolio management including holding or having held positions at Eros Resources Corp, Claude Resources, Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., 49 North Resources Inc., Royal Helium, FNR Energy Inc., FNR Energy II Inc. and FNR Energy III Inc.

These and many other successful ventures, combined with Mr. MacNeill's experience as an Investment Advisor with a major brokerage house, and as the CFO of Pacific Western Trust Corporation (now Schedule 1 Canadian Chartered Bank VersaBank) make Mr. MacNeill uniquely qualified within the Canadian resource sector.

