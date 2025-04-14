Getty Copper Extends Mineralization Below Getty North Deposit and Identifies Potential New Mineralized Zone

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company" or "Getty Copper") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to announce drill assay results from drilling at the Getty North Deposit of the Getty Project. The company completed GN-24-001 to a depth of 611.7 meters ("m") targeting down dip copper ("Cu") and molybdenum ("Mo") mineralization below known mineralization extents.

GN-24-001 Assay Results:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Cu % Mo ppm GN-24-001 20.4 611.7 591.3 0.268 34.6 including 20.4 516.7 496.3 0.300 33.9 including 99.9 242.2 142.3 0.405 77.3 Including** 541.6 611.7 70.1 0.113 16.1

*True width of mineralization is not known at this stage. ** Interval is within New Mineralized Zone after Northeast Bounding Fault.

Drillhole GN-24-001 was successful in extending Cu and Mo mineralization 125 m below known mineralization and may represent a new zone. Drilling was planned to provide valuable multi-element data for the deposit, and to test the deposit at depth. The hole intersected 496.3 m of 0.300% Cu and 33.9 ppm Mo prior to intersecting the Northeast Bounding fault at a depth of 523 m.

A new mineralized zone was intersected in the footwall of the Northeast Bounding fault, which had previously been believed to limit the Getty North deposit to the east and northeast. Mineralization and porphyry alteration were observed in the footwall of the fault indicating the potential that the faulted off portion of the Getty North Deposit or another Cu mineralized porphyry could exist in the footwall of the Northeast Bounding fault. The grades below the fault are reduced by related low angle faulting in the interval, and Getty Copper is planning a follow-up drill program to test potential down plunge extensions and footwall mineralization below the Getty North Deposit.

Untested Regional Targets

Porphyry deposits in the Highland Valley are clustered around fault intersections between east trending and north trending structures. The Getty Land Package covers extensions of the major north trending Lornex and Bethlehem faults directly associated with Teck's Highland Valley Copper deposits and contains several significant untested targets. Likely cross-structures matching this pattern have been identified from linears visible in the 2022 MobileMT and 2017 Airborne surveys completed by Getty Copper. These features coincide with significant copper biogeochemical anomalies that were completed between 2019 - 2023.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Hole GN-24-001 was drilled at an NQ diameter and transported to a secure logging facility in Logan Lake. Geologists and Technicians processed the core, checked depth markers, and completed geological and basic geotechnical logging on the core. Samples were selected by geologists to be approximately 2 m, respecting geological breaks. Core was cut in half and bagged on site. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance.

Cut core was taken directly to the ALS sample preparatory lab in Kamloops. here they were weighed, dried, crushed, and pulped according to ALS's PREP-31 protocol. ALS is an accredited laboratory independent of Getty Copper. From Kamloops samples were sent to ALS in Vancouver. Samples were assayed by multi-element ICP (ME-MS41) and gold by a 30 g fire assay (Au-AA23). No data quality issues were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Qualified Person:

Alicia Carpenter, P. Geo., an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company committed to increasing shareholder value through exploration, discovery and development of new base metal or gold deposits. Getty Copper's Highland Valley Project is located outside Logan Lake, BC, within a 269 sq km. land package situated directly north of Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine. The area has extensive support infrastructure including highway and railhead access, power, water, a stable skilled labour force and a climate which permits year-round mining.

