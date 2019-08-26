Getting Torontonians Moving: Making Crucial Investments in Public Transit 

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in public transit play a key role in supporting efficient, affordable and sustainable transportation services that help Torontonians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and safely back home at the end of a long day.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; along with Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough–Agincourt; the Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Ontario Minister of Transportation; the Honourable Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA); the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure; John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto; and Jaye Robinson, Chair, Toronto Transit Commission, today announced priority funding consideration is being made for two significant public transit projects in the City of Toronto.

One of the projects will see capacity improvements to Bloor-Yonge Station, the busiest subway station in the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) network, with more than 200,000 passengers on an average weekday. Public transit riders will benefit from improved passenger safety and capacity through the construction of an additional platform at Line 2 Yonge Station, modifications to the passenger platform at Line 1 Bloor Station, as well as the construction of a new electrical substation.

The other project is the SmartTrack Stations Program, which includes the construction of six new stations on the Stouffville, Lakeshore East, and Kitchener GO rail corridors. This project will leverage existing rail infrastructure in Toronto and the Province's GO Rail Expansion program to increase local service and expand transit options for commuters travelling in and out of the City of Toronto.

The Government of Canada is committing more than $1 billion in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario and the City of Toronto will provide the remaining project funding.

"The Government of Canada knows just how many Torontonians rely on public transit to commute in and around the city each day and are well aware of how important strong effective transit infrastructure is to building a stronger middle class, preserving the environment and helping to reduce traffic gridlock. The projects we are announcing today in the GTA will improve transit services, promoting safer and better ways for commuters to get where they need to be."



The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Public transit infrastructure builds sustainable communities where all residents have access to important services and opportunities. Today's investments will help alleviate a crowded subway system, paving the way for a future subway in Scarborough. The SmartTrack stations to be located in Scarborough, including one in Scarborough-Agincourt, mean that Scarborough residents can look forward to a more reliable, efficient and convenient public transit system."

Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough–Agincourt

"Our infrastructure investments are creating good jobs and growing the economy, shaping the future for hard-working families in Ontario. Critical transit projects like these make a real difference in people's lives, helping them spend less time commuting to work and home, getting them there safely, and giving them more time to do the things they love with the people they care about."



The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure

"These projects demonstrate what is possible when all three levels of government work together towards a common goal. The SmartTrack Stations Program and capacity improvements at Bloor-Yonge Station are important steps in our shared goal of a program of connected projects which expand the network, reduce crowding, and improve rider experience in Toronto and the GTA. The Province of Ontario is committed to continuing to work with our partners to deliver on that."



The Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"Today's announcement by the Federal Government of investments in SmartTrack and the Bloor-Yonge Station Improvement Program is an important step in bringing these two critical pieces of Toronto's transit network to fruition. I want to thank them for their commitment to Toronto and improving and expanding our transit system. It's more important than ever that all three governments work together to support the growing demands for transit in all corners of our city."

John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

"We are investing in two priority infrastructure projects to deliver better transit service for the residents of Toronto. The Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvement project is critical to accommodate long-term TTC ridership growth on Line 1 Yonge-University and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth. This station expansion will improve capacity at one of the busiest transfer points in North America."

Jaye Robinson, Chair, Toronto Transit Commission



Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. In Ontario , the federal Investing in Canada infrastructure plan is a $30 billion , 10-year infrastructure program cost-shared between federal, provincial and municipal governments. Ontario's share per project will be up to 33.33 per cent or about $10.2 billion spread across four streams: 1. Rural and Northern, 2. Public Transit, 3. Community, Culture and Recreation, and 4. Green.

, the federal infrastructure plan is a , 10-year infrastructure program cost-shared between federal, provincial and municipal governments. share per project will be up to 33.33 per cent or about spread across four streams: 1. Rural and Northern, 2. Public Transit, 3. Community, Culture and Recreation, and 4. Green. This is part of Ontario's 10-year, $144-billion strategic infrastructure capital plan, which includes over $90 billion for public transit and provincial highways over the next decade.

Getting Torontonians Moving: Making Crucial Investments in Public Transit

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support two public transit infrastructure projects in the City of Toronto.

The Government of Canada is setting aside more than $1 billion in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS), subject to all the federal funding conditions being met, including final approval by the Treasury Board.

The Government of Ontario and the City of Toronto are also supporting these critical public transit infrastructure projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Bloor-Yonge Station Capacity Improvement Project Bloor-Yonge is a subway station on the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) network located in downtown Toronto. It is the busiest subway station in the TTC network, with more than 200,000 passengers on an average weekday. The Bloor-Yonge Station Capacity Improvement project aims at increasing passenger safety and includes the building of an additional platform at Line 2 Yonge Station, modifications to the Line 1 Bloor Station platform, as well as the construction of a new electrical substation. $500,000,000 SmartTrack Stations Program Project The SmartTrack Stations Program includes the construction of six new stations on the Stouffville, Lakeshore East and Kitchener GO rail corridors. The SmartTrack Stations Program will leverage existing heavy rail infrastructure and the Province's GO Rail Expansion Program to increase local service and expand transit options for residents traveling within and beyond the City. $585,200,000

