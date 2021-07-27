EDMONTON, AB, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Public transit is at the heart of an inclusive recovery, and we must prioritize measures that will build the public transit systems Canada needs now and in the future. Investing in public transit supports Canadians through the pandemic, positions Canada for recovery by creating good jobs, and sets our society up for a cleaner, better future.

This is why today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and his Worship Don Iveson, Mayor of the City of Edmonton, announced priority funding consideration is being made for the Edmonton Capital Line South Extension – Phase 1 Project. This project will allow the rapidly growing Edmonton southwest access to the Light Rail Transit (LRT).

The Edmonton Capital Line South Extension will add a 4.5 kilometres extension of double-track from Century Park to Ellerslie Road and will include two new permanent LRT stations at Twin Brooks and Ellerslie, an underpass at the 23 Avenue crossing and a new bridge across Anthony Henday Drive. The project also includes an operations, maintenance and storage facility, the purchase of 24 electrically-powered light rail vehicles, as well as the expansion and integration with the Heritage Valley Park and Ride Facility.

The extension project will help improve the capacity of public transit infrastructure, the quality and safety of existing and future transit systems, and access to public transit systems. It also aims to create more than 9,500 jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 269,000 tonnes by 2050, and will see 11.9 million fewer vehicle kilometres travelled in its opening year of operation.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $394.24 million toward this project, subject to the necessary federal due diligence and approvals process. The Government of Alberta and the City of Edmonton will provide the remaining project funding.

Investing in public transit pays triple benefits: it creates jobs, reduces pollution, and builds more livable, inclusive communities. Edmontonians will be able to get to work, experience less gridlock and cleaner air, and see their city become more livable and inclusive. It is by making these types of joint investments, by working together, that we can create a Canada that is cleaner, more competitive, and more resilient for generations to come.

Quotes

"Investing in public transit is at the heart of a clean and inclusive recovery. That's why the Government of Canada is investing almost $400 million for the Edmonton Capital Line South Extension – Phase 1 LRT Project from Century Park to Ellerslie Road, to reduce commute times and help Edmonton residents, including workers, students, seniors and families get around in cleaner and more affordable ways. Through this investment we're helping take more cars off the road and reduce emissions, create good jobs, and build more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Alberta's government recognizes this is a critically important project, not just for Edmontonians, but for all Albertans. Alberta's ongoing commitment to Edmonton's LRT network will help to support Edmonton transit users and Alberta's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by creating local jobs. By supporting this project, the Government of Alberta is laying the groundwork for the future of transit in the city's fastest growing area."

The Honourable Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Transportation of Alberta

"A strong public transit system is the backbone of livable, competitive cities. By connecting some of the city's fastest-growing communities, the Capital Line South LRT extension strengthens our economic and environmental prosperity. An expanded LRT network contributes to a resilient and green economic recovery for our city and will result in faster commutes and less gridlock. Our federal and provincial partners prove that, with this strategic investment, all orders of government contribute to our economic and social prosperity."

His Worship Don Iveson, Mayor of Edmonton

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. On February 10, 2021 , the Government of Canada announced a plan for $14.9 billion in new public transit funding over eight years, including $3 billion in ongoing annual transit funding beginning in 2026-27.

, the Government of announced a plan for in new public transit funding over eight years, including in ongoing annual transit funding beginning in 2026-27. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is already investing $28.7 billion to support public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Associated links

Prime Minister's Transit announcement:

https://pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2021/02/10/new-public-transit-investments-build-strong-communities-fight-climate

Backgrounder on Transit announcement:

https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2021/02/a-plan-to-permanently-fund-public-transit-and-support-economic-recovery.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

