Get your ticket to laugh now! AMI and Halifax Comedy Fest announce filming of All Access Comedy

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is giving Canadians all access … to laughs! AMI, in association with Halifax Comedy Fest and Premiere Entertainment Group, is excited to announce that tickets are now available for a free, live taping of All Access Comedy hosted by international comic superstar D.J. Demers, who is hard of hearing.

All Access Comedy is a stand-up special like no other, with comedians from the disability community coming together to celebrate their unique outlook on life for a packed audience of all abilities delivered in a venue with technology making it inclusive for all.

"I'm really excited to host this show," says D.J. Demers. "It's an awesome line-up of hilarious comedians who happen to have disabilities and I'm honoured to share the stage with them. And when I'm not onstage, I'll be following along using the real-time captioning, so I appreciate the accessibility as much as anyone."

To be filmed live during the 2023 Halifax Comedy Fest on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3 p.m. AT from the fully accessible Spatz Theatre in Halifax, the one-hour All Access Comedy features the following stand-up comedians from the disability community:

Free tickets for All Access Comedy can be reserved now at HalifaxComedyFest.ca. American Sign Language interpreters, CART real-time captioning technology and increased wheelchair accessible seating options will make this event truly inclusive.

"We're thrilled to partner with Halifax Comedy Fest for All Access Comedy," says John Melville, Vice President of Content Development and Operations, AMI. "We encourage those in the Halifax area to attend this incredible, accessible event and enjoy a laugh courtesy of these funny Canadians."

"This is a comedy special like no other we have ever shot for television," says Geoff D'Eon, executive producer of Pilot Light Productions. "All of these comics are members of the disability community and approach comedy from a unique and personal perspective. They are all really, really funny."

About Halifax Comedy Fest

Every April, Halifax erupts in laughter as comedians from all over North America hit the stage for the Ha!ifax ComedyFest. Held over four days, the festival showcases over 30 comedians with multiple shows across the city. For more than 25 years the festival has been a staple on CBC Television.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

