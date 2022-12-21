Biggest sales on top-tech, workspace upgrades and more starting early online December 25

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Staples Canada has announced its Boxing Week deals to wrap up the holiday season, with lowest prices on top-technology, workspace upgrades, home décor, creativity and learning supplies, and more. Customers can shop early online at staples.ca starting December 25 at 12 a.m. ET with free next-day delivery on orders over $35, and most stores will open early December 26 at 8 a.m. local time (visit stores.staples.ca for local hours).

"This year, we made it our priority to give Canadians unbeatable deals on Boxing Day so they can find the gifts they've wanted all season at the best value," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "We've lowered the price on hundreds of our top items so that our customers have everything they need to be successful in the New Year."

TOP BOXING WEEK DEALS

Valid online as of December 25 at 12 a.m. ET and in-store as of December 26 at 8 a.m. local time, while quantities last.

These deals and more are covered in Staples Canada's Boxing Week flyer, which can be found on Staples.ca under Deals.

Next-Day Delivery

Customers can shop in store or on staples.ca , with free next-day delivery on all orders over $35. In-store and curbside pick up are also available for orders placed online.

Easy Holiday Returns

Staples is Canada's shipping destination, all Staples stores across Canada offer convenient solutions through all major carriers to ensure easy holiday returns. You can drop off pre-labelled return shipments at any Staples location. If you already have a return label, bring it with you, or create and print a shipping label online using your credit card or account prior to arriving at the store.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

