Get Ready to Get Your Game on: The First Playdium in Atlantic Canada Opens TODAY in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia!

City's Newest Entertainment Venue Features Amusement Gaming, Bowling, Virtual Reality and a Range of Fun and Fresh Food Options

Extensive Health & Safety Measures in Place so Guests Can Focus on Fun

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Dartmouth's ultimate place to play is now open! Located at Dartmouth Crossing, Atlantic Canada's first Playdium location offers 30,000 square feet of pure fun for people of all ages to play and connect. Whether competing to win some great swag, enjoying a fresh and delicious meal, or simply spending time with friends, Playdium is a community-based space to engage and have fun!

Owned and operated by Cineplex, the new Playdium location puts the health and safety of its employees and guests first by implementing extensive training as well as industry leading operational protocols throughout the venue. Following all federal, provincial and municipal health and safety guidelines, the venue will open with reduced capacity to ensure proper physical distancing protocols are in place. Additional safety measures include continual cleaning and sanitization, signage to guide the flow of foot traffic and a games-floor configured to ensure proper physical distancing between games.

Nearby Cineplex Cinemas Dartmouth Crossing, and adjacent to IKEA, two-thirds of Playdium is dedicated to gaming and attractions, including over 90 state-of-the-art amusement and video games, bowling, and virtual reality. The other third is dedicated to dining, offering a range of on-the-go bites and handcrafted dishes the whole family will love. In addition to the number of people Cineplex currently employs in Nova Scotia and the Halifax area, it is initially creating over 60 jobs for the Dartmouth community. For further information and to learn more about all the health and safety measures being put in place, as well as all the fun features Playdium Dartmouth has to offer, head to Playdium.com.

Play and Party!

Challenge your friends with 90 state-of-the-art video games, including classics, racing games and more! Credits and points are tracked on RFID wristbands – simply load, tap, play and win.

Once you've racked up some points, strut with pride to the Swag store and choose your well-earned reward from a selection of great prizes. From board games, plush toys and accessories to the latest tech toys like Apple Watches and iPads, and GoPro cameras, there's something for everyone!

Feel like being transformed into your favourite superhero? Pose for your own personalized photo using the 'Marvel Adventure Lab Photo Booth'.

Got some SPARE time? Lace up, hit the lanes and knock 'em down with six lanes of 10 pin bowling.

Looking for an out of this world experience? Travel beyond reality and jump into a VRcade ATOM pod and play up to eight immersive virtual reality games.

Are you a SCENE member? Earn points with every Playdium visit to redeem for food, game credits or a night out at the movies.

Looking for that perfect balance of food and fun? Playdium is the ideal spot for birthday parties and missed milestones.

Fuel Up on Food

Is your tank running on empty? A day of play is sure to work up an appetite and thirst, and Playdium has multiple food and licensed beverage options to keep you fueled for unlimited gaming.

Prefer to eat while you compete? Grab some quick Bites between games from a delicious assortment of your favourite on-the-go snacks, including pizza, sandwiches, nachos and soft serve.

In addition to the new Playdium Dartmouth opening today, Cineplex operates two other Playdium locations in Ontario, the first of which opened in 2019. Cineplex also operates eight locations of The Rec Room – Canada's destination for food and fun for millennials, their friends and families – in South Edmonton (AB), West Edmonton Mall (AB), Calgary (AB), Winnipeg (MB), Toronto (ON), London (ON), Mississauga (ON) and St. John's (NFLD). Both Playdium and The Rec Room leverage Cineplex's existing industry-leading entertainment, amusement gaming, food service, content creation, digital media and operational capabilities as well as its relationship with SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment rewards program.

Are you ready to get your game on? Join the Playdium team for Playdium Dartmouth's Grand Opening celebration this Saturday, February 20, 2021. There will be prizes, swag and live music, all while adhering to proper physical distancing protocols. Head to Playdium.com to learn more about all that Playdium Dartmouth has to offer!

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

