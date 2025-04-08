Get Ready, Mexico: Activate and Enigma Rooms Set to Team Up!

WINNIPEG, MB, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Activate, the world leader in active gaming experiences, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Mexico through a strategic partnership with Enigma Rooms, the largest escape room company in Latin America.

This collaboration represents a fusion of two entertainment powerhouses, each renowned for its commitment to innovation and immersive experiences.

"Activate was built on the belief that entertainment should be interactive, social, re-playable, and physically engaging," said Adam Schmidt, Founder & CEO of Activate. "Partnering with Enigma Rooms allows us to bring this vision to Mexico in a way that will transform the entertainment landscape. We are excited to introduce Activate's unique gaming experience to a whole new audience."

Since its launch in 2014, Enigma Rooms has expanded to 26 locations with 117 fully functional escape rooms across Mexico. The company has also partnered with major brands including Netflix, Universal, Coca-Cola, Disney, and Marvel Studios to create unforgettable entertainment experiences.

The collaboration with Activate was sparked by a viral Mega Grid clip shared by SportsCenter on social media, which captured the attention of Enigma Rooms' leadership. Intrigued by Activate's dynamic approach to gaming, Enigma Rooms' team visited Activate's Louisville, Kentucky location. The visit confirmed the perfect synergy between the two brands.

"Our partnership with Activate marks a major milestone in bringing cutting-edge, interactive experiences to the Mexican market," states Victor Suarez, Founder & CEO at Enigma Rooms. "We are thrilled to be part of this journey, shaping the future and continuously pushing the boundaries of immersive entertainment."

Activate's expansion into Mexico offers a refreshing alternative to traditional entertainment options. In an era dominated by screens, Activate delivers an engaging and physically immersive experience, bringing families and friends together in a fun, dynamic environment. The first Activate location is set to open in Guadalajara, followed by additional stores in Mexico City and Monterrey, with a second wave of expansion bringing Activate to León, Querétaro, and Puebla.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Activate is the world's first active gaming experience where players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms where players can work cooperatively or compete against each other while tracking their achievements. With the global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to 40 locations across Canada, the U.S., London, UK, and Dubai.

ABOUT ENIGMA ROOMS

Enigma Rooms is Latin America's largest escape room company and a world-class leader in immersive experience design, brand engagement, and storytelling. They specialize in crafting interactive adventures that captivate audiences and spark the imagination. From bespoke escape room concepts to large-scale entertainment projects, we bring innovation and creativity to life, delivering unforgettable experiences for both private and corporate clients. To learn more about Enigma Rooms, click here .

