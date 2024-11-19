ACTIVATE EXPANDS AS THE WORLD'S LEADING ENTERTAINMENT GIANT WITH AN AMBITIOUS LAUNCH INTO THE DACH REGION OF CENTRAL EUROPE

This international expansion reaches Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in collaboration with VRex Entertainment and Sounds Fun Entertainment

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Activate, the world's first active gaming facility and TikTok viral sensation, is thrilled to unveil its ambitious expansion into the DACH region. This power move, fueled by an exclusive partnership with VRex Entertainment—the leading BattleKart franchisee and Germany's first EVA franchisee, as well as Sounds Fun Entertainment, creators of Breakout Escape Rooms, ushers in a new era of immersive entertainment across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

"Our expansion into the DACH region marks an exciting new chapter for Activate as we bring cutting-edge entertainment to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland," said Adam Schmidt, CEO and founder of Activate. "This isn't just growth—it's a vital step in our mission to redefine active, tech-driven experiences on a global scale. Our partnerships with VRex Entertainment and Sounds Fun Entertainment amplify our vision, and we can't wait to introduce this innovative experience to a new audience."

VRex Entertainment first discovered Activate in 2022 through a video of its popular Mega Grid game room. The German expansion will kick off with four locations in the first year, followed by five new locations annually, building unstoppable momentum through to 2029.

"We're thrilled to bring Activate to Germany and transform the DACH region into a new global hub for immersive entertainment," said Christian Ebster, Co-Founder of VRex Entertainment. "Our partnership with Sounds Fun brings invaluable expertise in family entertainment, making them the ideal partner to help us create vibrant, active experiences that resonate with all ages. Together, we're excited to launch an entirely new kind of game-based adventure that we're confident families and friends across Germany will love. With their deep industry insight and our shared commitment to innovation, we look forward to establishing Activate as a premier entertainment brand throughout Germany and beyond."

"Our partnership with Activate and founders Adam and Megan Schmidt started in 2019," says Jeremiah Sizemore of Sounds Fun Entertainment. "As the first to bring Activate to the U.S., we've enjoyed incredible growth together, opening multiple locations with more on the horizon. Now, we're thrilled to share our expertise with VRex Entertainment to help elevate Activate to the next level."

Founded in 2017, Activate has redefined the entertainment industry. Now with over 30 locations in North America, a flagship store in the Middle East (Dubai), 15 more under development worldwide, and plans for 200 future openings, Activate's global growth journey is on a fast trajectory. The first German Activate location is slated to open in Q2 of 2025.

