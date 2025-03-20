ACTIVATE AND HADRENA JOIN FORCES TO REVOLUTIONIZE ENTERTAINMENT IN FRANCE, SPAIN, BELGIUM, THE NETHERLANDS, LUXEMBOURG, AND PORTUGAL

The first location set to open this summer!

WINNIPEG, MB, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Activate, the world's first active gaming facility, is expanding its immersive entertainment experience across Europe. This milestone marks a major step in Activate's global growth and is driven by a strategic partnership with Hadrena, a leading innovator in the location-based entertainment (LBE) industry across the U.S. and Europe.

"At Activate, we've always aimed to revolutionize entertainment by making gaming more active, immersive, and social," says Adam Schmidt, CEO of Activate. "Expanding our European footprint is a major milestone, and Hadrena's expertise in the LBE industry makes them the perfect partner. With their impressive portfolio of 130+ leisure centers, they share our vision for redefining entertainment."

Hadrena first discovered Activate through its viral presence on social media, particularly its popular Mega Grid game. Sarah Lion, Hadrena's innovation director, experienced Activate at American Dream in the U.S. and immediately recognized its potential as a game-changer in the action gaming and challenge room sector. After her visit, Lion eagerly presented Activate to her colleagues, who were onboard with the idea, excited to be part of this game-changing experience.

"Activate represents the future of action games, seamlessly combining technology with physical activity to engage players in a unique and replayable way," said Edouard Malnoy, CEO of Hadrena. "As we expand our portfolio of innovative leisure experiences, introducing Activate to Europe aligns perfectly with our ambition to redefine leisure. Its universal appeal and scalable model make it a perfect fit for Hadrena's ambition to lead the European market in innovative entertainment."

Since its founding in 2017, Activate has transformed the entertainment industry by seamlessly blending physical activity with high-tech gaming. Activate currently has 40 locations across North America, Dubai and London, with 15 more under construction worldwide including Norway, Denmark, Germany, and Kuwait. With licensing agreements in over 20 countries, Activate plans to open 200 additional locations globally over the next 10 years.

The first Activate venue in France is scheduled to open in early summer 2025 at Imagipark, a premier leisure mall in Val d'Europe, near Paris. This location will serve as a launchpad for Activate's continued European expansion, with future locations planned for Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Portugal.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Activate is the world's first active gaming experience where players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms where players can work cooperatively, compete against, earn coins, and track achievements. With the global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to 40 locations across Canada, the U.S., the UK and Dubai.

ABOUT HADRENA

Hadrena is a leader in the location-based entertainment industry in the U.S. and Europe, operating 130 entertainment venues and aiming to reach 1,000 centers by 2032. Its portfolio includes action games, virtual reality experiences, family entertainment centers, and kids' playgrounds. For more information, visit Hadrena online.

