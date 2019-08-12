Get A Move On! New 4DX Auditorium Now Open in Calgary, Alberta

4DX's advanced theatre technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents. The result is one of the most innovative cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

"CJ 4DPLEX's partnership with Cineplex has been instrumental in introducing our innovative 4DX and ScreenX technology to Canada and we are thrilled to continue our expansion with the opening of a second 4DX location at Scotiabank Theatre Chinook," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "Cineplex guests will love watching the latest in the Fast & Furious franchise in 4DX, where the driving and action sequences will be perfectly amplified by motion-synchronized seats and vibration."

"Our 4DX auditorium in Toronto has been a hugely popular option for guests and we are so excited to introduce the experience to Calgary movie-lovers," said Kevin Watts, Senior Vice President, Exhibition and Theatre Operations. "We operate one of the most innovative theatre circuits in the world and 4DX is a perfect example of our commitment to providing Canadians with access to the latest cinema technologies from around the globe."

CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex partnered in 2016 to open Canada's first 4DX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP. Following a successful pilot, the Companies announced an expanded agreement in September 2018 that will bring the 4DX experience to as many as 13 additional Cineplex locations across the country over the coming years.

In addition to the 4DX experience, CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex opened Canada's first ScreenX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP in Toronto, Ontario in December 2018. ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that enables a 270-degree, panoramic movie-watching experience.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created immersive film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with an immersive, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 660 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 77,400 4DX seats operate in 664 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 235 screens in over 20 countries.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates a location based entertainment business through Canada's newest destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will also be opening new complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Media Relations contacts: CJ 4DPLEX: Haein Jung, 213-378-2064, haein.jung1@cj.net; Rogers & Cowan for CJ 4DPLEX: Ryan Smith, 310-854-8128, rsmith@rogersandcowan.com; Cineplex: Tiana McPhee, Associate, Communications and Investor Relations, 416-323-7479, Tiana.McPhee@cineplex.com; Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director, Communications, 416-323-6728, Sarah.VanLange@cineplex.com

Related Links

www.cineplex.com

