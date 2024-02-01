Geotab Wins US General Services Administration Contract for Data Driven and Sustainable Fleet Management

Single source contract with the GSA expands the federal telematics program to more than 400,000 leased and agency-owned vehicles under GSA Fleet management

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Geotab , the global leader in connected vehicle solutions, announced it has been awarded a new single-source contract by the General Services Administration (GSA) to provide telematics solutions for over 400,000 GSA-leased and agency-owned vehicles. Geotab's world-leading data solutions and analytics will support the GSA's commitment to improved operating efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

"Our ongoing partnership with GSA demonstrates the effectiveness of leveraging quality data intelligence and continued innovation through telematics in the public sector. Through our collaboration, government agencies have the critical tools required for better efficiency, heightened security and more sustainable operations," said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab.

In 2019, Geotab was awarded the world's largest telematics contract by the GSA, setting a precedent for large-scale and secure connected-vehicle solution adoption within government operations. After an extensive re-solicitation process, GSA reaffirmed its trust in Geotab to support its infrastructure planning, fleet performance optimization, and improved sustainability program objectives. The contract will enable GSA to further leverage Geotab's Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment (EVSA) and other tools to help GSA meet the strategic goals stipulated in recent executive orders focused on sustainability and efficiency.

The contract highlights the government's preference to utilize quality, reliable data to inform decisions about the modernization of its fleet. The availability of Geotab telematics to federal agencies supports the guidance and implementation instructions for Executive Order 14057, which calls for a comprehensive approach to electrifying the federal fleet that utilizes data-driven analytics to make informed decisions over fleet management.

The GSA contract also includes Geotab's data sharing solution which allows for multiple data streams from a single Geotab device, which in turn allows agencies to manage a separate database of telematics data than any other agency. As a result, GSA Fleet can configure its own Geotab database completely independent of government agencies that would likely require different custom rules, reports, dashboards and integrations.

Geotab's commitment to cybersecurity ensures that federal agencies can rely on a platform with rigorous privacy and security measures in place, as evidenced by pivotal certifications such as FIPS 140-2 validation, FedRAMP authorization, and ISO 27001 certification.

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

