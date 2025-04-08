Geotab Wins a Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award

Leveraging AI and BigQuery, Geotab's solutions drive sustainability, safety, and efficiency in transportation

ATLANTA, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. and its affiliates ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Google Cloud Business Applications Partner Award in the Sustainability category. Geotab is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers optimize fleet management, improve sustainability, and drive data-driven decision-making.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Geotab as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

"This recognition from Google Cloud highlights our dedication to leveraging data and AI to address key challenges in fleet management and sustainability," said Neil Cawse, CEO and Founder of Geotab. "We remain focused on driving innovation to make transportation safer, more efficient, and cost-effective for our customers."

The Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for Sustainability acknowledges Geotab's ability to leverage Google Cloud solutions—such as BigQuery and AI models—to support organizations in achieving their sustainability goals. With millions of connected vehicles, Geotab provides advanced fleet insights that help enhance road safety, optimize operations, and promote responsible resource use. A standout example is Altitude by Geotab , which delivers data-driven mobility insights to commercial and public sector organizations, allowing them to optimize transportation and regional planning.

A key part of Geotab's sustainability efforts is its Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment (EVSA) , a data-driven tool that helps fleets determine the best path toward electrification. By analyzing real-world driving data, the EVSA identifies which vehicles can be economically replaced with electric alternatives, helping organizations reduce costs and lower emissions.

Geotab continues to innovate by integrating AI-driven analytics, sustainability insights, and smart fleet solutions. This award highlights Geotab's position as a leading commercial telematics provider and a key driver of intelligent fleet management solutions worldwide. Geotab's cutting-edge Altitude and telematics solutions are available to Google Cloud customers on Google Cloud Marketplace, streamlining access to powerful fleet insights and analytics.

For more information about Geotab's award-winning solutions, visit https://www.geotab.com/googlecloud/.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

©2025 Geotab Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks property of their respective owners in Canada and other countries. Geotab and the Geotab logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third party trademarks does not imply endorsement or affiliation with those third parties. The use of the word partner does not imply a legal partnership relationship between Geotab and any other company.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Media Contact: Nicole Riddle, Senior Specialist, Strategic Communications, [email protected]