Geotab Urges North American Organizations to Invest in Future Workforce by Combatting Increasing Youth Unemployment

Marking its 25th Anniversary, Company is Committing to More Internship Opportunities

OAKVILLE, ON, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - As young North American graduates confront an increasingly challenging job market, marked by a cooling economy and reduced entry-level positions, Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, is expanding its internship program in 2025-26. Celebrating its 25th year in business, Geotab will increase annual intern positions from an average of 180 to a target of 360 in the next year, building on its track record of over 1000 student intern positions filled in the past 5 years. The company is also urging other North American organizations to expand their internship programs and invest in the future workforce as youth unemployment remains a significant challenge in both the US and Canada, rising to 9.70% in the US and 14.20% in Canada (for May 2025) both well above national employment rates.

Geotab Interns with full-time Geotab employees (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

"If we want to shore up our economic opportunities, we must invest in the workforce, creating learning environments for young people to try, fail, navigate uncertainty and take risks," notes Neil Cawse Founder and CEO of Geotab. "We have had solid success with our internship program, which includes hiring high performing talent. Our hope is that our success will inspire more in the business community to create internship opportunities, recognizing the investment that is being made in our collective future."

Geotab's intern program provides unique opportunities to learn, innovate and grow. During 2025-26 interns will:

Experience Innovation Challenges: Geotab's annual Intern Innovation Challenge fosters innovation through a two-week competition where student interns design and present solutions aligned with Geotab's six pillars of innovation: productivity, safety, fleet optimization, compliance, expandability, and sustainability.

Geotab's annual Intern Innovation Challenge fosters innovation through a two-week competition where student interns design and present solutions aligned with Geotab's six pillars of innovation: productivity, safety, fleet optimization, compliance, expandability, and sustainability. Raise Awareness of Intern Contributions: Geotab is launching a series of videos to showcase the innovative contributions and productivity of student interns, aiming to inspire other companies to take action.

Geotab is launching a series of videos to showcase the innovative contributions and productivity of student interns, aiming to inspire other companies to take action. Foster Social Connection and Peer Collaboration: Through Geotab's Student Experience Committee, interns have access to a supportive, peer-led network that encourages collaboration, ideation, and community. From social events to learning opportunities, the committee helps interns connect, share ideas, and build lasting relationships.

"Investing in young talent is not just the right thing to do; it's a strategic imperative," said Klaus Boeckers, Chief People Officer at Geotab. "Internships provide invaluable opportunities for young people to gain real-world experience, while simultaneously offering companies fresh perspectives and innovative ideas. We have seen firsthand how student innovation sparks product advancement."

Geotab urges other businesses to recognize internships as a vital investment in their future, encouraging them to create and significantly expand their own internship programs to cultivate the next generation of professionals. For more information please visit: https://careers.geotab.com/campus/

