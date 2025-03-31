Geotab recognizes Grupo Bimbo for using technology in its fleet to protect business, the planet, and people

OAKVILLE, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Grupo Bimbo , the world's largest baking company, has been recognized with the 2025 Geotab Innovation Award for Productivity. This annual awards program honors commercial enterprises and public sector fleets that are leading the way in using connected vehicle technology and data insights to drive better outcomes for business, people, and the planet.

Operating in over 35 countries, Grupo Bimbo is a key player in the snack industry with 223 bakeries and over 1,500 sales centers. With one of the most extensive direct distribution networks globally, spanning more than 58,000 routes and supported by over 152,000 associates, Grupo Bimbo relies on Geotab , a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, as its trusted strategic telematics provider.

Grupo Bimbo's recognition with the Geotab Innovation Award underscores the company's commitment to leveraging connected vehicle technology for meaningful business improvements. The award, based on a data-driven evaluation of implementation, performance, and impact, highlights Grupo Bimbo's best-in-class use of Geotab's platform to bolster its productivity, including advanced fleet customization and sustainability initiatives. This includes optimizing efficiency, managing electric vehicles, and improving vehicle uptime.

Geotab telematics plays a crucial role in Grupo Bimbo's fleet management across Latin America and EMEA. With thousands of connected vehicles in Latam and ongoing expansion, Grupo Bimbo utilizes Geotab's solutions to enhance driver safety, optimize fuel consumption through idling management, and navigate challenges such as road conditions that impact maintenance and efficiency. Additionally, Geotab helps mitigate road security risks beyond fleet operations and supports Grupo Bimbo's digital transformation efforts, ensuring strong data governance for a more connected and sustainable fleet.

"Grupo Bimbo has been honored with the 2025 Innovation Award at Geotab Connect—a well-deserved recognition of their incredible growth, said Sean Killen, Vice President of Global Markets. Operating in 35 countries, they understand that smart use of data is key to optimizing fleet performance while staying true to their strong commitment to safety. Their global partnership with Geotab around the world has helped them achieve that balance, and this award is proof of it."

"Productivity is at the core of our operations, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to using data insights to continuously improve," said Luis Campos, Grupo Bimbo Global Logistics & Fleet Director. "Grupo Bimbo is incredibly proud to receive a 2025 Geotab Innovation Award for Productivity. It is a testament to Grupo Bimbo's dedication to build a sustainable and deeply humane company."

As the #1 ranked global commercial telematics vendor by ABI Research telematics provider, Geotab is proud to work alongside industry leader Grupo Bimbo, delivering tailored telematics solutions that address the unique needs of each market. This collaboration ensures the efficient and safe delivery of products, further reinforcing Geotab's commitment to advancing fleet management excellence worldwide.

To learn more about how industry leaders and global brands are optimizing their fleet management with Geotab, explore our success stories here .

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4.7 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Media Contact: Rocío De La Mora, Account Supervisor, [email protected]; Eduardo Acuña Martínez, Sr. Account Executive, [email protected]; Gabriela Ramírez López, Associate Account Executive, [email protected]