Geotab recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for fourth year in a row

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced that it has been included on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the fourth year in a row. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Geotab's growth is 79%.

Since Geotab's inception 22 years ago, the company has grown from a handful of family members working from their basement to a global organization operating in over 150 countries with more than 2100 employees. Geotab recently surpassed 3 million connected vehicles , processing over 55 billion data points per day supporting 41,000 customers including many Fortune 500 companies. With one of the largest data science teams in the industry, Geotab's extensive, high-quality data is leveraged by its customers to optimize operations, improve safety, reach sustainability goals, and meet compliance requirements. The company also enables local governments to deliver efficient services to their citizens and supports intelligent cities initiatives.

"I am so happy that Geotab has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies, by The Globe and Mail. This could not have been accomplished without the innovation and dedication of our employees, and the trust our customers and partners place in us every day. As the company grows, so does our impact. Together we are leveraging the power of data to build stronger businesses and a better world," said Neil Cawse, CEO and founder of Geotab.

Challenges in the transportation sector, including a rapidly changing regulatory landscape, the rising cost of fuel, increased supply chain demands, and pressure to drive sustainable and profitable growth, highlight the growing need for telematics insights which is contributing to significant growth in the sector. Geotab has been named the number one commercial telematics provider worldwide by ABI Research (2022) for its commitment to innovative excellence, and capability in delivering actionable data and solutions that address critical industry challenges.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

