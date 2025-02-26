Geotab GO Focus Tackles Driver Privacy and Reduces Collisions

AI-vision safety sensor provides fleets with data insights on following distance

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - GEOTAB CONNECT - Geotab Inc. and its affiliates ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced the launch of GO Focus ™, an AI-powered safety sensor designed to help fleets enhance safety while addressing privacy and compliance concerns. GO Focus integrates seamlessly with Geotab's GO Device to provide targeted video insights, capturing only the most critical moments to support driver safety and accident investigations.

GO Focus is designed for fleets that must adhere to privacy regulations or labor agreements that restrict inward-facing cameras. With a road-facing sensor, no microphone, and no removable storage, it delivers safety insights while maintaining driver privacy, making it a practical solution for privacy-conscious organizations.

"GO Focus offers a balance between privacy and safety," said Sabina Martin, Vice President of Product Management at Geotab. "This AI-powered sensor accurately captures a leading collision risk, following too closely, which is often caused by distraction, fatigue, or phone use. With this data, fleet managers can coach drivers more effectively, reducing preventable crashes. And if an accident occurs, they still get the footage they need. GO Focus is a valuable addition to Geotab's safety suite, empowering fleets to improve driver safety."

For fleets previously unable to use in-cab video due to union agreements or privacy policies, GO Focus provides a new way to capture safety insights without compromising compliance. By monitoring unsafe following distances it helps fleet managers identify and mitigate risks while preserving driver privacy. If a collision occurs, the forward-facing sensor automatically records and uploads video, ensuring critical incidents are documented. Drivers can also manually trigger recordings using a dashboard-mounted button, providing crucial video evidence for exoneration when needed.

Expanding Geotab's Safety Ecosystem

As Geotab's first AI-powered hardware device, GO Focus' simple setup connects directly to the GO9TM over IOXTM to simplify installation. This expands the company's safety solutions, offering fleets new tools for coaching drivers and reducing risk, while maintaining privacy compliance. With over two decades of expertise in fleet safety, Geotab continues to develop scalable, data-driven solutions that evolve with fleet needs.

GO Focus is now available in North America through Geotab's Order Now program. For more information, visit https://www.geotab.com/gofocus

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

