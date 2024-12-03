Geotab Emissions Diagnostics Report Receives CARB Clean Truck Check Certification Eliminating Downtime for Compliance Regulations

Geotab Becomes Sole Telematics Provider with CARB Clean Truck Check Certification and T-Harness Installation Exemption

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation and asset management solutions, today announced it has received formal certification from the California Air Resources Board's (CARB) Clean Truck Check (CTC) program for its Emissions Diagnostics Report. This certification, along with the industry-first Executive Order (EO) Geotab received from CARB last year exempting its aftermarket solutions from emissions anti-tampering regulations, makes Geotab the only telematics provider with both distinctions.

Geotab's CTC certification enables fleets operating in and driving through California to seamlessly comply with the state's environmental regulations using one of the few continuously connected solutions that support both the J1939 and J1979 protocols and offers all installation options (including using a t-harness) for continuous emissions data collection.

"Compliance with the CARB Clean Truck Check program is essential for fleets operating in California, but traditional data collection methods can be costly and inconvenient," said Stephen White, Associate Vice President, Business Development at Geotab. "Our solution not only ensures seamless compliance but also empowers fleet managers with real-time visibility into emissions performance, enabling proactive maintenance and informed decision-making to optimize operations and avoid costly fines and downtime."

CARB's Clean Truck Check program aims to regulate approximately 1.2 million heavy-duty vehicles (GVWR over 14,000 pounds) by requiring fleets to submit emissions-related data regularly to demonstrate compliance. Failure to comply can result in significant financial penalties, including fines of up to $10,000 per vehicle per day. Traditional compliance methods, such as manual inspections, can prove costly. These inspections can require up to 1-3 hours of downtime per vehicle, potentially costing fleets between $300 to $900* per inspection due to lost revenue and other associated expenses. Geotab's certified telematics device optimizes this process by enabling continuous emissions data collection without impacting vehicle uptime and driver productivity, saving fleets valuable time and money.

By leveraging Geotab's certified telematics device, fleets can achieve:

Effortless Reporting: Develop and submit a CARB-compliant emissions diagnostics report with the push of a button. Continuous Connectivity: Geotab's CARB-compliant GO Telematics Kit ensures seamless and continuous data transmission. It's the only aftermarket solution granted an exemption by CARB from the anti-tampering provisions of the California Vehicle Code, allowing the device to stay connected while keeping the OBD port free for other uses. Streamlined Operations: Eliminate the need to remove vehicles from duty cycles for manual testing or manage fleet needs on separate platforms. Future-Proof Compliance: Stay ahead of increasingly frequent testing requirements and potential expansion of similar regulations to other states.

Geotab's commitment to compliance extends nationwide. As a 50-state compliant telematics solution, Geotab focuses on delivering solutions that help customers effortlessly maintain compliance with all relevant regulations across the United States. This minimizes the risk of non-compliance and associated penalties, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations.

Geotab's CARB-certified Emissions Diagnostics Report is available now through MyGeotab. For more information, please visit https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/carb-compliant-parts/

*The cost estimates in this section are based on AI analysis of existing industry data and may vary depending on specific circumstances.

About Geotab

Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

