Geotab Drives Change: Donation of Fleet Technology to Midwest Food Bank to Strengthen Hunger Relief Operations

ATLANTA, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Midwest Food Bank is grateful to announce a generous donation from Geotab , a global leader in telematics and fleet optimization. Geotab is donating 100 of its GO tracking devices, asset and reefer monitoring, along with full access to its fleet management platform, MyGeotab. This cutting-edge technology will provide near real-time vehicle data such as location, route efficiency, and maintenance alerts—helping Midwest Food Bank improve the safety and efficiency of their food delivery operations.

On April 1, Geotab representatives visited the organization's Normal, IL location, touring the facilities and meeting with logistics staff to see firsthand how their technology will enhance emergency food response efforts. "The ability to track utilization, maintenance, and driver behaviors will help us drive safety, elevate the health, and better manage our assets to streamline our operations," said Karl Steidinger, Midwest Food Bank's Procurement Director.

In its 25th year of operation and headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Geotab provides telematics solutions to over 4.7 million subscriptions worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Their GO device processes data such as vehicle speed, idling time, and driver behavior—delivering insights that can help lower fuel costs, increase safety, and streamline operations.

"At Geotab, we believe data can be a force for good," said Sherry Calkins, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Accounts at Geotab. "By equipping Midwest Food Bank with insights into their fleet operations, we're helping them boost efficiency, enhance compliance, and proactively manage maintenance. But more importantly, we're helping them stay focused on what matters most—delivering critical hunger relief and disaster response to the communities that need it most."

Impact on the Community

With distribution hubs across the U.S. and internationally, Midwest Food Bank relies on its vehicle fleet to move millions of meals annually. The integration of Geotab's solution will help Midwest Food Bank to:

Monitor truck locations in near real-time to optimize routing





Improve delivery timing to partner agencies and disaster zones





Reduce fuel waste and environmental impact





Identify maintenance needs before breakdowns occur





Monitor refrigeration units to ensure proper temperature control, keeping food fresh during transport

This partnership marks a meaningful step in strengthening the organization's ability to respond to hunger and disaster relief—both faster and smarter.

About Midwest Food Bank

Midwest Food Bank was founded in 2003 on the Kieser family farm in rural McLean County, Illinois. Partner non-profit agencies receive food from MFB at no cost. MFB, the largest food bank in the U.S., has 10 domestic locations serving 25 states. There are also two international locations, East Africa and Haiti. For more information about Midwest Food Bank, please visit their website at midwestfoodbank.org

Midwest Food Bank ("MFB") is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) charity. As a faith-based organization, it is the mission of Midwest Food Bank to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and providing disaster relief. Our vision is to provide industry-leading food relief to those in need while feeding them spiritually.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

Media Contact: Nicole Riddle, Senior Specialist, Strategic Communications, [email protected]