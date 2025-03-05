Geotab Connect 2025: Defining the Future of Connected Transportation

3,000+ industry leaders gathered to advance safety, efficiency and sustainability for global fleets

ATLANTA, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. and its affiliates ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, brought together over 3,500 industry professionals at Geotab Connect 2025, including the world's biggest fleets, top OEMs, and the most forward-thinking partners to discuss the future of connected vehicles. The event showcased the launch of several innovative solutions designed to help businesses navigate complexity, improve efficiency, and enhance safety.

"Technology is reshaping our industry at an unprecedented pace, and Geotab is helping our customers stay ahead. We're sharpening our focus to meet the unique needs of different fleets —understanding their biggest challenges and delivering data-driven solutions to help them thrive," said Neil Cawse, the CEO and Founder of Geotab.

Key Announcements from Geotab Connect 2025:

Geotab Innovation Awards: Recognizing organizations that are leading the way by leveraging data insights to advance safety, efficiency and sustainability.





Recognizing organizations that are leading the way by leveraging data insights to advance safety, efficiency and sustainability. Geotab Vitality : A joint venture between Geotab and global behavior change experts Vitality, leveraging telematics data and actuarial and behavioral science to improve driver safety and reduce risk. This follows recent Geotab-led research seeking to understand how driver stress affects safety, performance, and retention, and what fleets can do about it.





A joint venture between Geotab and global behavior change experts Vitality, leveraging telematics data and actuarial and behavioral science to improve driver safety and reduce risk. This follows recent Geotab-led research seeking to understand how driver stress affects safety, performance, and retention, and what fleets can do about it. GO Focus™ : An AI-powered safety sensor that integrates with Geotab's GO Device to capture only the most critical driving events, helping fleets improve safety while addressing privacy and compliance concerns.





: An AI-powered safety sensor that integrates with Geotab's GO Device to capture only the most critical driving events, helping fleets improve safety while addressing privacy and compliance concerns. Driver Risk Insights: A new AI-powered enhancement in the Geotab Safety Center that shifts from vehicle-based data to driver-specific risk analysis, enabling targeted coaching.





A new AI-powered enhancement in the Geotab Safety Center that shifts from vehicle-based data to driver-specific risk analysis, enabling targeted coaching. Geotab Maintenance Center Enhancements: Work Order Management and Fault Code Enrichment capabilities to help fleets minimize downtime and control rising maintenance costs.





Work Order Management and Fault Code Enrichment capabilities to help fleets minimize downtime and control rising maintenance costs. Geotab Sustainability Center & EV Charge Monitoring : A new centralized platform that empowers fleets to monitor and take action on fuel consumption, emissions, idling trends, and electrification potential to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.





A new centralized platform that empowers fleets to monitor and take action on fuel consumption, emissions, idling trends, and electrification potential to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. IOX Keybox : Geotab introduced the IOX-Keybox, which allows fleet operators to manage vehicle keys digitally. This streamlines operations by eliminating the need for manual key handovers, reducing downtime, and improving overall control of fleet assets.





Geotab introduced the IOX-Keybox, which allows fleet operators to manage vehicle keys digitally. This streamlines operations by eliminating the need for manual key handovers, reducing downtime, and improving overall control of fleet assets. Cold Chain: This solution ensures precise temperature control to prevent spoilage, costly recalls, and reputation damage. Powered by IOX-COLD, the solution provides near real-time visibility to mitigate risks and ensure compliance.

The Future of Fleet Technology

As technology continues to reshape logistics and fleet management, telematics has become essential for efficient operations. Geotab Connect 2025 reinforces its role as a leading industry event, providing a platform for collaboration and innovation in connected transportation. Recognized as the #1 telematics provider by ABI Research, Geotab continues to support fleets with the data and AI-powered tools they need to adapt and thrive in an evolving landscape.

To view all announcements from Geotab Connect 2025, visit geotab.com/news-and-views.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Media Contact: Nicole Riddle, Senior Specialist, Strategic Communications, [email protected]