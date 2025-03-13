Geotab and Thermo King Collaborate to Preserve Perishables

Bringing world-class cold-chain technology to fleets

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. and its affiliates ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, today announced a collaboration with Thermo King , a leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions and a strategic brand of global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT). This work will integrate Thermo King's TracKingⓇ Pro telematics data into Geotab's platform, providing fleet managers in North America with unprecedented near real-time visibility and control over their cold chain operations. This integration strengthens compliance, improves communication, and helps with the integrity of temperature-dependent goods, such as food and pharmaceuticals, during transit.

"Working with Getoab to expand the reach of our industry leading TracKing Pro telematics offerings helps provide our customers with even greater value through enhanced access to critical refrigeration data and insights," said Dominic Hand, VP of Digital, Thermo King. "The integration with Geotab's platform equips fleet managers with a single pane of glass, helping deliver a seamless experience for monitoring all aspects of their operations."

"We are thrilled to work alongside Thermo King to bring this powerful solution to our customers," said Sabina Martin, Geotab's VP, Product Management." By combining Thermo King's TracKing telematics and deep expertise in transport refrigeration with Geotab's robust telematics platform, we are empowering fleets to optimize their cold chain operations, reduce risks, and improve overall efficiency."

Key Benefits of the collaboration include:

Near Real-time Monitoring: Near-live data feeds provide up-to-the-minute insights into cargo temperature and refrigeration unit performance

Temperature Alerts: Automated alerts notify fleet managers of critical events, such as temperature excursions or equipment malfunctions.

Two-way Communication: Remotely adjust setpoints (where supported) and clear fault codes, enabling proactive issue resolution.

Increased Fleet Visibility: A comprehensive view of cold chain operations enhances control and decision-making.

OEM-Sourced Data: Direct integration with Thermo King systems increases data accuracy and reliability.

"Geotab's collaboration with Thermo King makes cold chain telematics more seamless than ever," said James McDermott, Senior Solutions Partnerships Manager at Geotab. "It is about ensuring perishable goods from food and beverage to pharmaceuticals remain fresh and safe for all of us who rely on these products. Giving fleets easy access to their temperature-controlled units helps with compliance and limits the cost of food and product spoilage."

The integration will be accessible through Geotab's MyGeotab platform, providing a user-friendly interface for managing cold chain operations. For more information, please visit: https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/cold-chain-management/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport climate control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit thermoking.com or tranetechnologies.com .

