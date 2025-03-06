Geotab and Daimler Truck North America Partner to Deliver Advanced OEM Integration for Freightliner Vehicles Equipped with Cummins Powertrains

Seamless Data Integration Drives Cost Efficiency, Sustainability, and Safety

INDIANAPOLIS, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. and its affiliates ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, announced today an expansion of its OEM integration with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Freightliner trucks. This enhancement includes support for trucks equipped with Cummins Powertrains, enabling fleets to streamline operations through efficient access to critical vehicle data and actionable insights.

Geotab announces expansion of its OEM integration with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Freightliner trucks. (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

Building on Geotab's initial integration with Freightliner , this advancement equips fleets to tackle today's most pressing industry challenges by providing seamless access to critical vehicle data through the MyGeotab fleet management platform. With these insights, operators can make data-driven decisions to optimize costs, boost sustainability and enhance both safety and productivity.

''By utilizing Geotab telematics to support Freightliner trucks with Cummins Powertrains, we're empowering businesses to harness the full potential of their vehicle data," said Anil Khanna, Director of Connectivity Services at DTNA. "Our factory-installed hardware integration now embedded on all new models equipped with Cummins Powertrains offers fleets a ready-to-go solution that simplifies access to data on vehicle performance and operational efficiency, empowering smarter, faster decision-making.''

This development highlights Geotab's commitment to innovation and partnership with OEMs like Freightliner. By utilizing the factory-installed Connected Truck Platform (CTP), fleet operators can activate telematics over the air without requiring a separate hardware device. This saves time, reduces costs, and ensures seamless access to vital data.

"This expansion makes mixed-fleet management more seamless than ever," said James McDermott, Senior Solution Partnerships Manager at Geotab. "By integrating data from Freightliner trucks with Cummins Powertrains into the MyGeotab platform, we are delivering the actionable insights needed to navigate today's demands for improved efficiency, safety, and sustainability. We're proud to provide operators with access to quality data insights that make overcoming real-world challenges both practical and impactful."

To learn more about Geotab Integrated Solution for Freightliner, visit: https://www.geotab.com/freightliner/.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Media Contact, Nicole Riddle, Senior Specialist, Strategic Communications, [email protected]