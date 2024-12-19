Geotab Achieves FIPS 140-3 Validation

Delivering advanced cryptographic security for government customers

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, today announced that its cryptographic module has been validated by the National Institute of Technology (NIST) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS) as complying with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-3, Security Requirements for Cryptographic Modules, (FIPS 140-3 Inside Cert. No. 4875). This achievement underscores Geotab's commitment to delivering secure and reliable solutions to its government customers and regulated industries worldwide.

FIPS 140-3 represents one of the highest standards for cryptographic security. The validation applies to the cryptographic module in Geotab's GO9, GO9 Plus, GO9B, and GO Rugged devices operating on the specified firmware, ensuring compliance with stringent requirements for protecting sensitive information.

"Achieving FIPS 140-3 validation is a testament to Geotab's unwavering commitment to security," said Jean Pilon-Bignell, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Geotab. "We believe that we are the first telematics provider to achieve this validation. This milestone underscores our dedication to safeguarding our customers' data—not just to instill confidence but to eliminate barriers to leveraging advanced technology. By ensuring our telematics solutions are secure, compliant, and reliable, we empower government customers and other regulated entities to confidently harness data-driven insights that enhance their operations and drive meaningful progress."

Geotab's FIPS 140-3 validation highlights the company's ability to meet the highest cryptographic standards, further cementing its position as the US Federal Government's trusted custodian of sensitive telematics information and a trusted partner for government and enterprise customers. This accomplishment supports Geotab's mission to equip customers with advanced solutions that enhance operational efficiency while maintaining the highest levels of data security.

For more information, please visit www.geotab.com/security.

About Geotab

Geotab, the global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Media Contact: Nicole Riddle, Senior Specialist, Strategic Communications, [email protected]