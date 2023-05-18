Dreaming of connecting with nature? 450 000 km² of stories await you at Parks Canada administered places from coast to coast to coast!

MIDLAND, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast to coast.

Starting on May 19, Georgian Bay Islands National Park officially opens for the 2023 summer visitor season. This year, Georgian Bay Islands National Park continues to offer the opportunity to stay overnight in an oTENTik or waterfront cabin or campsite, to hike beautiful trails and join an enhanced guided tour of the park.

National parks and national marine conservation areas are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature. There are countless opportunities to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors at these treasured places. This season at Georgian Bay Islands National Park, visitors are invited reserve a seat on the park's Daytripper boat service to explore the park. Parks Canada's Club Parka and Xplorers' programs are available for families, as are enhanced guided tours on Beausoleil Island. Enjoy the park trails on foot or with the park's bike rental offer. Visitors are encouraged to visit the park's website for more information and to make reservations.

Hours of operation

Visitor Centre Hours on Beausoleil Island:

May 19 to June 15 , and Sept. 4 to Oct. 9 , from Friday to Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.





, and , from Friday to Tuesday, June 16 to September 3 , from Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you're still looking to make plans this summer, consider spending the night to rest and recharge! Parks Canada's Reservation Service allows visitors to plan their trips to a wide variety of national parks and national historic sites across Canada with confidence, ease, and knowledge that they have a guaranteed spot waiting for them. If your favourite spot is booked on your preferred days, check back regularly for cancellations, or plan your visit for less busy periods like during the week or the shoulder seasons. To book a stay, please visit the Parks Canada website at reservation.pc.gc.ca or call 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783).

To make the most of their Parks Canada experience, visitors are asked to plan their trip in advance, by visiting the Parks Canada website and signing up for the e-newsletter, to be among the first to find out about new and noteworthy events and activities, special offers, trip planning ideas and much more – all delivered directly to their inboxes! Visitors can also download the Parks Canada app, listen to Parks Canada's new podcast ReCollections, and follow Parks Canada on social media for destination inspiration and to help plan their perfect visit.

The Parks Canada team at Georgian Bay Islands National Park is excited to welcome new and returning guests back to experience everything Georgian Bay Islands National Park has to offer.

Quotes

"As we near summertime, I encourage everyone to connect with nature and culture and make lasting memories at Georgian Bay Islands National Park. National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas represent the very best that Canada has to offer where Canadians and visitors to Canada can explore nature and learn about Canada's history. The vast network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada has something for everyone to enjoy."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The visitor season coming into full swing at Parks Canada's administered places is always an exciting time of year. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to provide visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. We look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to Georgian Bay Islands National Park to create lasting memories!"

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Georgian Bay Islands National Park is in the world's largest freshwater archipelago, home to thousands of years of Indigenous history. Here, rich ecological diversity spans dense deciduous forests to the granite outcrops of the Canadian Shield.

is in the world's largest freshwater archipelago, home to thousands of years of Indigenous history. Here, rich ecological diversity spans dense deciduous forests to the granite outcrops of the Canadian Shield. Located within the traditional territories of the Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee, Huron-Wendat, and later Métis peoples, the park's largest island, Beausoleil Island , is designated as a national historic site. The island is witness to a long history of human settlement and is known as having been a place of refuge for Indigenous peoples, serving as a stopping place and offering seasonal campsites. Archaeological findings demonstrate human activity and settlement on the islands dating back over 5,500 years.

, is designated as a national historic site. The island is witness to a long history of human settlement and is known as having been a place of refuge for Indigenous peoples, serving as a stopping place and offering seasonal campsites. Archaeological findings demonstrate human activity and settlement on the islands dating back over 5,500 years. Parks Canada has launched a new podcast series, entitled ReCollections . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into Canada's rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures.

has launched a new podcast series, entitled . Five initial episodes share the captivating stories behind various national historic sites across the country. Delve into rich natural and cultural heritage as you uncover these cherished treasures. Parks Canada administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. That is why the Government of Canada is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada's administered places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places.

administered places are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. That is why the Government of is pleased to continue to offer free admission to all Parks Canada's administered places for youth aged 17 and under. By encouraging young people to discover and connect with these incredible natural and cultural places, we can inspire the next generation of stewards for these protected places. In celebration of diversity, Parks Canada continues to offer free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year through the Institute for Canadian Citizenship's Canoo mobile app. Visiting Parks Canada's national heritage places is a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.

Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

