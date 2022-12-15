Plan contributes to protecting the environment and cultural heritage around Georgian Bay Islands National Park and Beausoleil Island National Historic Site

MIDLAND, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - National parks and national historic sites are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature and history. Parks Canada is a recognized leader in conservation and takes actions to protect national parks and national marine conservation areas and contributes to the recovery of species at risk.

The management plan for Georgian Bay Islands National Park, including Beausoleil Island National Historic Site, was tabled in Parliament on December 14. Reviewed every 10 years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The new management plan for Georgian Bay Islands National Park outlines the following key strategies:

Managing conservation and climate change adaptation within a broader fragmented ecosystem;

Enabling access and enhancing a diverse and enjoyable visitor experience;

Strengthening formal Indigenous relations - sharing heritage and culture;

Building awareness and community support - the invaluable treasures of the park are known.

The new management plan for Georgian Bay Islands National Park was based on input from Indigenous partners, the park's Cultural Advisory Circle, regional residents, partners and stakeholders, as well as visitors past and present. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect important examples of natural and cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover our environment in new and innovative ways.

Parks Canada is committed to a network of national heritage places that celebrate Indigenous peoples, their histories, and cultures, as well as their special relationship with the lands and waters. The new management plan for Georgian Bay Islands National Park acknowledges the importance of maintaining and improving relationships with Indigenous peoples.

The Georgian Bay Islands Management Plan is available for viewing on the Parks Canada website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/on/georg/info/gestion-management. To learn more about Georgian Bay Islands National Park, please visit the park's website.

Quotes

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Georgian Bay Islands National Park and Beausoleil Island National Historic Site that will help shape the future of these treasured places. As Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Georgian Bay Islands National Park continues to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Georgian Bay Islands National Park protects 63 islands and is Canada's smallest national park with a total area of 14 km².

protects 63 islands and is smallest national park with a total area of 14 km². Beausoleil Island National Historic Site is the largest island in Georgian Bay Islands National Park . Archaeological finds demonstrate human activity and settlements on the island dating back over 10,000 years, from the late Paleo-Indian period to the present day.

. Archaeological finds demonstrate human activity and settlements on the island dating back over 10,000 years, from the late Paleo-Indian period to the present day. Thirty-three species of reptiles and amphibians have been found in Georgian Bay Islands National Park , which is the most in any national park in Canada . This includes species at risk such as the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake, Five-Lined Skink and Map Turtle.

, which is the most in any national park in . This includes species at risk such as the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake, Five-Lined Skink and Map Turtle. The park is located in the world's largest freshwater archipelago and features spectacular landscapes, time-worn rock faces, diverse habitats, the rugged beauty of the Canadian Shield, and is only accessible by boat.

Georgian Bay Islands National Park welcomes approximately 40,000 visitors annually and serves as a gateway to the national park system for many urban Canadians in southern Ontario .

welcomes approximately 40,000 visitors annually and serves as a gateway to the national park system for many urban Canadians in southern . The Government of Canada celebrates families with free admission to all Parks Canada's places for youth 17 and under. Parks Canada's national heritage places are a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.

