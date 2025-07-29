TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: WN) – George Weston Limited ("Weston" or "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors approved a stock split of the Company's outstanding common shares ("Common Shares"). The split will be implemented by way of a stock dividend where Weston will issue to shareholders two additional Common Shares for each Common Share held (i.e. a three-for-one stock split). The stock split will be effective at the close of business on August 18, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.

Weston is undertaking the stock split to ensure its Common Shares remain accessible to retail investors and employees who participate in the Company's Employee Share Ownership Plan, and to improve the liquidity of the Common Shares. The stock split will not dilute shareholders' equity. As the aggregate declared amount of the stock dividend on the Common Shares is nominal, there will be no Canadian income tax payable by shareholders related to this transaction. For more information, shareholders should consult with their own tax advisor.

The Common Shares will begin trading ex-dividend (post-split) on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of business on August 19, 2025. Common shares will trade on a "due bill" basis from the opening of business on August 14, 2025 until the close of business on August 18, 2025, inclusively, where shares will carry the right to receive the additional shares to be issued in connection with the stock dividend.

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.

